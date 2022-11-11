Read full article on original website
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
Meet Tina Howell, our November NewsBreak Contributor of the MonthNewsBreak Contributors
NOLA.com
Endymion 2023 Mardi Gras parade route changed: Heading to the Convention Center
On Monday, the Endymion Carnival parading organization, one of New Orleans’ so-called superkrewes, announced that fans should plan on changes to the parade route in 2023. Endymion customarily finished its route by rolling into Superdome, where a post-parade concert and party take place. But due to the ongoing renovation of the sports arena, this year's Endymion parade will end in the Morial Convention Center.
theadvocate.com
From early horrors to present day: The 121-year history of a Canal Street landmark
It’s called the Macheca Building, and even if you don’t know that particular seven-story Canal Street building by name, most New Orleanians of a certain vintage almost certainly know it by sight — and definitely by reputation. Consider its myriad claims to Crescent City fame — and...
NOLA.com
Chair made of driftwood recalls ghostly forests of swamp's dying trees
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Joyce Lin assembled this dramatic chair from found driftwood, and then burned and inked it with the ghostly outline of a 19th-century Louisiana ladder back chair. A powerful new voice in contemporary design known for conceptual and well-crafted objects like this one, Lin created Ghostwood Chair and Table specially for the New Orleans Museum of Art.
First of its Kind Holiday Parade Coming to New Orleans This Year
This year a new parade will be hitting the streets of New Orleans… a holiday parade.
NOLA.com
Parish Line Bistro brings rooftop dining, New England-inspired dishes to Old Metairie
When chef Chris Wilson sat down to craft the opening menu for Parish Line Bistro in Metairie, he didn’t have to look for a focus group to inform the process. Instead, his wife and the wives of business partners Gabe Corchiani, founder of Fat Boy’s Pizza, and Mickey Loomis, general manager of the New Orleans Saints, already had more than a few ideas prepared.
fox8live.com
SeaBrook Harbor fire 111322
A three-alarm fire raged early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine, destroying a building and several boats, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Darnell Greene has filed suit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, seeking over $10 million in damages after he was allegedly attacked by the football player outside of a Las Vegas nightclub.
whereyat.com
$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Sandwiches
In New Orleans, a po-boy is the obvious go-to when looking for meals between the bread, but there's plenty of delicious alternatives in town worthy of a bite. Regardless of whether or not you are still in school, fall has a way of stimulating cravings for a great sandwich. Though it's easy to slather up a sweet, sticky PB&J or tuna fish salad sandwich with lots of pickles, sometimes the answer to your sandwich needs lies outside of your kitchen. Though it would seem an easy task for a talented chef to stack the perfect 'wich, take into consideration the ingredients. When they're using freshly baked bread (sometimes made in-house), ripe veggies, and quality proteins, the care and preparation involved make for a sandwich you'll never forget.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: From Africa to Uptown, new restaurant Dakar NOLA sets a different path
Chef Serigne Mbaye used his pop-up Dakar NOLA to give New Orleans a taste of Senegal and his own journey in the culinary world. Now he has a way to take it further and show people how this all feels too. A pop-up no more, this full-fledged version of Dakar...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Radiofone wants to build a communications tower for the Madisonville-area fire protection district, but area residents, opposed to the project, got the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission to table the issue. The benefits are twofold. St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 would get better communications with other fire...
houmatimes.com
Crosswalk murals add new art to downtown Houma
In a collaboration between the Bayou Region Arts Council, the Houma Downtown Development Corporation and local artists Hans Geist and Kassie Voisin, downtown Houma has new murals appearing under foot!. Crosswalk murals are being added to the corners of Main Street and Church Street, and Main Street and Goode Street,...
NOLA.com
Doc Hawley, New Orleans riverboat captain and calliope player, dies at 87
Clarke Campbell “Doc” Hawley, who not only piloted the steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi River for 20 years but also played its calliope, sending rollicking melodies throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter, died Saturday at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center of esophageal cancer complications. He was 87. Dr. Brobson...
NOLA.com
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival: How to get there, where to park, hours, attractions
Jean Lafitte is hosting its 2022 Seafood Festival this weekend, after postponing it from June while the town recovered from 2021's Hurricane Ida. The festival offers live music, swamp tours, kayak rentals, local seafood, a wine walk and art. When is it?. Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m -...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
WWL-TV
Lot next to New Orleans church becomes illegal dumping ground for tires
NEW ORLEANS — A lot next to a church in New Orleans East has turned into an illegal dumping ground for tires. Pastor Lamar Dunford of Innovations Full Gospel Baptist Church said someone dumped dozens of tires and a few couches behind the empty building next door three weeks ago.
NOLA.com
Hundreds without power in Mid-City, French Quarter; Warren Easton High School closed
Hundreds of Entergy customers were without power Tuesday morning in Mid-City and the French Quarter, according to the utility company's outage map. Warren Easton Charter High School on Canal Street is closed Tuesday due to the outage, school leaders said at 7 a.m. All students in grades 9-12 will participate in virtual learning for the day.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Bewitching Luncheon, French Quarter Citizens, Boo at ther Zoo, Ghoulish Celebration-Opera
The Audubon Tea Room housed one of the most exciting Halloween romps when the New Orleans Garden Society presented its luncheon, “Bewitching: Voodoo on the Bayou.” Spearheading the ghoulish glee were Debbie Smith, event chairwoman, and committee members Connie Baer, Tricia Lincoln, Ellen Artopoeus, Karen Milanese, Lynn Kirby, Alice Reese, Valarie Hart, Jane Hirling, Renee Gremillion, Caron Anderson, Linda Haines, Amy Carbonette Cioll and Koggie Hakenjos, as well as Debbie Smith herself. All thanked Rickey Smith, WDSU chief meteorologist Margaret Orr (who received a lifetime membership in NOGS for her years of emceeing and love of gardening), and Yvonne LaFleur for the fashion show. Members modeled the best of the Riverbend shop.
NOLA.com
Slidell Women's Civic Club names Queen and King Samaritan LXXII
The Slidell Women's Civic Club, founder and sponsor of the Krewe of Slidellians and host of the Bal Masque honoring community leaders, has selected Mary DuBuisson and Tommy Williams as queen and king of the 2023 court. State Rep. DuBuisson, reigning as Queen Samaritan LXXII, has served as legislative representative...
fox8live.com
NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
fox8live.com
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After the long-awaited return of Hubig’s Pies, fans around the New Orleans area can now get their hands on the iconic treat. A paper-wrapping machine snag delayed the initial launch, but the hand-held pastries finally hit store shelves Wednesday morning. So far, a number of local grocery stores report having the fan-favorite item in stock.
Four people shot in five hours in New Orleans
It was a violent Sunday night and early Monday morning in the Crescent City. Around 9:00pm, bullets were flying in the St. Roch neighborhood. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting
