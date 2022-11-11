Temporary Highland Park memorial for the victims of the parade opens Friday

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park has opened a temporary memorial honoring the seven lives that were lost at the Independence Day parade Friday.

The temporary memorial will be located at a rose garden near city hall. There is no formal program being planned but the community is welcome to visit the site whenever.

There was a temporary memorial created shortly after by Highland Park community members but was taken down in September due to the triggering reminder of the catastrophic event.

Today city leaders have left flowers at that location for people to leave at the rose garden memorial.

Lake County prosecutors charged the alleged gunman with 117 counts including 48 counts of first-degree murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and is making his way with the court system.

Community leaders will be passing out flowers for those who visit the memorial and are still planning for a permanent memorial.

