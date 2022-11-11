Parts of Massachusetts are poised to see the state’s first accumulating snow of the season on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Projections vary from a coating of snow to more than two inches, with the likelihood of higher accumulations increasing further inland. The weather agency’s regional office said much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 2 and 3 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 2 inches.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO