Massachusetts State

Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday

Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)

As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
Will Massachusetts see snow Tuesday? Parts of the state may, forecasters say

Parts of Massachusetts are poised to see the state’s first accumulating snow of the season on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Projections vary from a coating of snow to more than two inches, with the likelihood of higher accumulations increasing further inland. The weather agency’s regional office said much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 2 and 3 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 2 inches.
Springfield gas creeps up 1 cent a gallon while national average dips

SPRINGFIELD — Gas rose to $3.83 a gallon in the Springfield area as of Monday, according to AAA Northeast’s weekly survey, up 1 cent from the average gas price a week ago. Statewide, the average gas price in Massachusetts is $3.86, up 1 cent from where it was a week ago and 26 cents higher than when it was $3.59 a month ago. The average price today is $0.45 more than what Bay State motorists were paying on average at the pump a year ago.
16 Best Things to Do in Block Island, RI

Block Island is in Washington County, Rhode Island, initially known as the Manisses or “Manitou’s Little Island.”. In 1524, Giovanni da Verrazzano discovered Block Island, later named after Dutch explorer Adriaen Block. When the first Massachusetts settlers arrived in 1661, the island was admitted to Rhode Island three...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
These are the 5 Most Popular Holiday Side Dishes In Massachusetts, Ranked

In case you can’t find a turkey this year, there are plenty of wild turkeys roaming around and taking over my town (and yard daily) so DM me for details (I’M KIDDING!). Let’s talk side dishes. Campbells just released their “State of the Sides 2022.” Here are some highlights sprinkled in amongst the TOP 5 MOST POPULAR HOLIDAY SIDE DISHES IN MASSACHUSETTS for this year. Is your fav #1? Read on…
Trans Day of Joy Celebrated in South Kingston

Rhode Island’s transgender community members, families, and allies gathered at the Contemporary Theater Amphitheater in South Kingston on Saturday to celebrate a “Trans Day of Joy.” The outdoor event, organized by LGBTQ Action RI, featured speakers, information about local organizations, available resources for individuals and families, and actions to take in support of transgender equality in the state.
