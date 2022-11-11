Read full article on original website
NECN
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday
Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
Light snow, cold rain overnight; hazardous commute Wednesday, officials warn
A winter weather advisory will go into effect for much of Central and Western Massachusetts beginning Tuesday night and extending into Wednesday with the season’s first snowstorm expected to deliver a combination of light snow and cold or freezing rain to the region. The advisory warns of a mixed...
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)
As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
Will Massachusetts see snow Tuesday? Parts of the state may, forecasters say
Parts of Massachusetts are poised to see the state’s first accumulating snow of the season on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Projections vary from a coating of snow to more than two inches, with the likelihood of higher accumulations increasing further inland. The weather agency’s regional office said much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 2 and 3 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 2 inches.
wgbh.org
Local ‘blue wave’: Democrats sweep statewide and federal elections in Mass., R.I.
Election week may be over, but the effects are still sinking in. After the weekend, we know that Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Republicans might control the House when all the votes are counted. But there certainly was no “red wave.”. But Ted Nesi, political and economic...
ABC6.com
Flu-like illness numbers in Rhode Island remain minimal as Connecticut’s rise
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s flu-like illness numbers remain low as Connecticut’s continue to increase. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s week of Nov. 5 influenza-like illness activity levels, Rhode Island is one of 11 states that are in the “minimal” color bracket.
Springfield gas creeps up 1 cent a gallon while national average dips
SPRINGFIELD — Gas rose to $3.83 a gallon in the Springfield area as of Monday, according to AAA Northeast’s weekly survey, up 1 cent from the average gas price a week ago. Statewide, the average gas price in Massachusetts is $3.86, up 1 cent from where it was a week ago and 26 cents higher than when it was $3.59 a month ago. The average price today is $0.45 more than what Bay State motorists were paying on average at the pump a year ago.
RI Energy warns that Nicole’s remnants may cause power outages
Rhode Island Energy said it's preparing for the remnants of Nicole to sweep through our area Friday night into Saturday morning, saying they expect some isolated power outages to impact residents.
ABC6.com
32k pounds of turkey donated Monday morning breaking Guinness world record
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Guinness world record was broken today for the most turkeys donated in 24 hours. Nick DiGiovanni is a celebrity chef and Rhode Island native, helping break the Guinness world record. DiGiovanni joined Stop & Shop to donate roughly 7,500 birds in Massachusetts and Rhode...
ABC6.com
RIE prepares for severe weather this weekend caused by tropical storm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Energy has taken extra precaution to be prepared for severe weather that is expected to hit the state Friday night from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. “We’ve secured additional crews in advance of the storm, and we will be coordinating our response...
Remnants of Nicole exit Eastern Seaboard after historic late-season hurricane strike
icane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning, leaving at least five people dead and millions in damage in its wake.
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Block Island, RI
Block Island is in Washington County, Rhode Island, initially known as the Manisses or “Manitou’s Little Island.”. In 1524, Giovanni da Verrazzano discovered Block Island, later named after Dutch explorer Adriaen Block. When the first Massachusetts settlers arrived in 1661, the island was admitted to Rhode Island three...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
country1025.com
These are the 5 Most Popular Holiday Side Dishes In Massachusetts, Ranked
In case you can’t find a turkey this year, there are plenty of wild turkeys roaming around and taking over my town (and yard daily) so DM me for details (I’M KIDDING!). Let’s talk side dishes. Campbells just released their “State of the Sides 2022.” Here are some highlights sprinkled in amongst the TOP 5 MOST POPULAR HOLIDAY SIDE DISHES IN MASSACHUSETTS for this year. Is your fav #1? Read on…
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Uprise RI
Trans Day of Joy Celebrated in South Kingston
Rhode Island’s transgender community members, families, and allies gathered at the Contemporary Theater Amphitheater in South Kingston on Saturday to celebrate a “Trans Day of Joy.” The outdoor event, organized by LGBTQ Action RI, featured speakers, information about local organizations, available resources for individuals and families, and actions to take in support of transgender equality in the state.
Tornado watch extended, most canceled in Central NC; very low severe weather threat into evening
Tornado watch extended until 6:00 p.m.; most canceled in Central NC, very little severe weather threat going into the evening.
Here’s how the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will impact Massachusetts
Sarah Wroblewski, CBS Boston: ‘We won’t get the brunt of this storm, but some heavy downpours & stronger wind gusts are likely tonight through early tomorrow’
Thrillist
What to Expect from the Tropical Storm Approaching NY & NJ This Weekend
New Yorkers and New Jerseyans should get ready to bring out their raincoats and rain boots this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to hit the New Jersey and New York area, and heavy rain as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted to mess with everybody's weekend plans.
MassLive.com
