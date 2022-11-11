Read full article on original website
Related
Apartment Therapy
Scientists Are Creating Windows That Double As Energy-Generating Solar Panels
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
The Story of Nuclear Energy: The Proton-Electron Theory
Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE STRUCTURE OF THE NUCLEUS: The Proton-Electron Theory. The Proton-Electron Theory. What about the...
Phys.org
Chemists create an 'artificial photosynthesis' system ten times more efficient than existing systems
For the past two centuries, humans have relied on fossil fuels for concentrated energy; hundreds of millions of years of photosynthesis packed into a convenient, energy-dense substance. But that supply is finite, and fossil fuel consumption has tremendous negative impact on Earth's climate. "The biggest challenge many people don't realize...
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
globalspec.com
New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators
Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
Engineers developed a breakthrough method to generate hydrogen gas in one-step process
Hydrogen sulfide, infamous for its aroma of rotten eggs, is known to be highly poisonous and corrosive - especially in wastewater applications. Petrochemical plants and other industries make thousands of tons of this gas every year as a byproduct of various processes that separate sulfur from petroleum, natural gas, coal, and other products.
The Next Web
Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups
As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
Phys.org
Micro- and nano-plastics and arsenic combination intensifies toxic effect on submerged macrophytes
Micro- and nano-plastics (MP(NP)s) in the environment are concerning due to their large specific surface area, low surface polarity, and easy adsorption and accumulation of other pollutants. Submerged macrophytes, which are completely submerged in water, may be more sensitive to changes in pollutants in the aquatic environment than other groups of organisms.
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Create Crystals That Generate Electricity From Heat
A synthetic sulfide mineral with thermoelectric properties. In the effort to efficiently convert heat into electricity, easily accessible materials from harmless raw materials open up new perspectives in the development of safe and inexpensive so-called thermoelectric materials. A synthetic copper mineral acquires a complex structure and microstructure through simple changes in its composition, thereby laying the foundation for the desired properties, according to a study published recently in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
A new method that incorporates AI is used to design power electronic converters
Artificial intelligence is being used to create an innovative and effective way to design power electronic converters. A power converter is an electrical device used for converting electrical energy. It can be used to convert alternating currents (AC) into direct currents (DC), convert DC into AC, or change the voltage or frequency of a current completely.
SambaNova Delivers Next-Generation DataScale System to Argonne National Laboratory
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- SambaNova Systems is delivering its SambaNova’s DataScale® system to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory to provide a new resource for accelerating AI for science workloads, including large-scale imaging data and large language models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005422/en/ SambaNova Delivers Next-Generation DataScale Systems to Argonne National Laboratory (Photo: Business Wire)
natureworldnews.com
Solar Panel Efficiency May Significantly Improve After Recent Discovery
As a result of research from The Australian National University (ANU) that lessens their present restrictions, a rise in the efficiency of solar panels might be on the horizon. Solar Energy. In contrast to fossil fuels, the sun has more than enough energy to supply the world's energy demands, and...
New Worlds For Old: A Plain Account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
New Worlds For Old: A Plain Account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. Title: New Worlds For Old : A Plain Account of Modern Socialism. Author: Herbert George Wells. Release Date: November 24, 2009...
Kth Largest Element in an Array - Quickselect Using Lomuto Partitioning Scheme.
We highly recommend Kth Largest Element in an Array, which has been asked many times in an Amazon phone interview. Given an integer array nums and an integer k, return the kth largest element in the array. Note that it is the kth largest element in the sorted order, not...
CNET
Why Big Tech Is Throwing $1 Billion to Suck CO2 From the Air
A pair of 2,000-gallon water tanks standing 15 feet tall occupy a cordoned-off portion of a parking lot down the street from Georgia Tech University's Carbon Neutral Energy Solutions Laboratory. They're being used to grow algae, but in an extreme and novel way. Clear bags filled with a green, mucousy...
solarindustrymag.com
SolarDuck Builds Hybrid Offshore Floating Solar Power Plant for RWE Project
Following the collaboration agreement signed between SolarDuck and RWE in July of 2022, RWE has selected SolarDuck as the exclusive provider for offshore floating solar (OFS) technology with integrated energy storage in RWE’s bid for the Hollandse Kust West (HKW) VII offshore wind farm. The successful bid will now materialize a hybrid OFS power plant at scale. SolarDuck will build a 5MW demonstrator with innovative integrated energy storage solutions.
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0