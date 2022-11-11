ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

HackerNoon

The Story of Nuclear Energy: The Proton-Electron Theory

Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE STRUCTURE OF THE NUCLEUS: The Proton-Electron Theory. The Proton-Electron Theory. What about the...
Interesting Engineering

UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet

U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
globalspec.com

New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators

Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
The Next Web

Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups

As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
Phys.org

Micro- and nano-plastics and arsenic combination intensifies toxic effect on submerged macrophytes

Micro- and nano-plastics (MP(NP)s) in the environment are concerning due to their large specific surface area, low surface polarity, and easy adsorption and accumulation of other pollutants. Submerged macrophytes, which are completely submerged in water, may be more sensitive to changes in pollutants in the aquatic environment than other groups of organisms.
pv-magazine-usa.com

As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete

Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Create Crystals That Generate Electricity From Heat

A synthetic sulfide mineral with thermoelectric properties. In the effort to efficiently convert heat into electricity, easily accessible materials from harmless raw materials open up new perspectives in the development of safe and inexpensive so-called thermoelectric materials. A synthetic copper mineral acquires a complex structure and microstructure through simple changes in its composition, thereby laying the foundation for the desired properties, according to a study published recently in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
The Associated Press

SambaNova Delivers Next-Generation DataScale System to Argonne National Laboratory

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- SambaNova Systems is delivering its SambaNova’s DataScale® system to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory to provide a new resource for accelerating AI for science workloads, including large-scale imaging data and large language models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005422/en/ SambaNova Delivers Next-Generation DataScale Systems to Argonne National Laboratory (Photo: Business Wire)
natureworldnews.com

Solar Panel Efficiency May Significantly Improve After Recent Discovery

As a result of research from The Australian National University (ANU) that lessens their present restrictions, a rise in the efficiency of solar panels might be on the horizon. Solar Energy. In contrast to fossil fuels, the sun has more than enough energy to supply the world's energy demands, and...
CNET

Why Big Tech Is Throwing $1 Billion to Suck CO2 From the Air

A pair of 2,000-gallon water tanks standing 15 feet tall occupy a cordoned-off portion of a parking lot down the street from Georgia Tech University's Carbon Neutral Energy Solutions Laboratory. They're being used to grow algae, but in an extreme and novel way. Clear bags filled with a green, mucousy...
solarindustrymag.com

SolarDuck Builds Hybrid Offshore Floating Solar Power Plant for RWE Project

Following the collaboration agreement signed between SolarDuck and RWE in July of 2022, RWE has selected SolarDuck as the exclusive provider for offshore floating solar (OFS) technology with integrated energy storage in RWE’s bid for the Hollandse Kust West (HKW) VII offshore wind farm. The successful bid will now materialize a hybrid OFS power plant at scale. SolarDuck will build a 5MW demonstrator with innovative integrated energy storage solutions.
