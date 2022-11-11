Owensboro teacher wins the Kentucky Milken Educator Award

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A third grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School in Owensboro was honored by what some consider “the Oscars of teaching” on Thursday. Charlotte Buskill was awarded the Kentucky Milken Educator award, along with $25,000. The award is unrestricted, meaning she can use the money however she wants.

“It is a huge blessing for my husband and I,” she says, “we are both educators. And, I mean, I can imagine- it is a huge blessing. I cannot believe the number is real right now.”

Milken Family Foundation officials traveled from California to present the award in person. The Milken Family foundation and top school officials kept it a secret for weeks.

Buskill is among 40 elementary educators across the nation who will receive a 2022 Milken Educator award, and the second recipient from Owensboro in the history of the award.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).