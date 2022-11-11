Jens Stoltenberg said Vladimir Putin “made several huge mistakes” when he invaded Ukraine.The Nato chief said the Russian president underestimated the Ukrainians will to fight and the commitment of Western allies to support Ukraine.Speaking to media on Downing Street ahead of a meeting with Rishi Sunak, he said: “What we have seen is that Nato allies and partners have provided unprecedented support to Ukraine. “And what we see when you look at the opinion polls, the political messages from different Nato allied countries, is that we are ready to continue to provide support for as long as it takes.”Russian...

4 DAYS AGO