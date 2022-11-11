ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

theScore

Washington scores 10 points in dying minutes to shock Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon's eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday, dealing a blow to the Ducks' chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michael Penix Jr....
EUGENE, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Beavers Never Trail en Route to Home Victory

The Oregon State men’s basketball team defeated the Florida A&M Panthers 60-43 on Friday night in a non-conference game at Gil Coliseum. On a night where the offense struggled at times, the Beavers were able to dominate with defense. Ten minutes into the first half, Oregon State held Florida A&M to just six points, and the Panthers went into halftime with only 17. Coach Tinkle praised his team’s performance on defense.
CORVALLIS, OR
HuskyMaven

Oregon Began UW Coaching Purge — Here's How These Guys Landed

Three hundred and seventy-one days between games, the University of Washington football team will play Oregon once more in Eugene on Saturday afternoon with a new coaching staff, starting quarterback, offense and attitude. Change was necessary because the Huskies last year put on their all-purple uniforms hoping to pull off...
EUGENE, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Tailgate Attire

The bleachers at athletic events can become a runway real quick as fans show up & out repping orange and black. It is obvious who you are cheering for if you are wearing the right outfit. Let’s get you standing out in the stands (maybe even on the new jumbo screen) with these trends in consideration.
CORVALLIS, OR
KUOW

‘Yes’ vote in favor of Seattle election reform now leading

The latest King County ballot count shows the ‘yes’ vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the ‘yes’ vote overtook the ‘no’ vote 50.35 % to 49.65 %. More than a quarter million votes have been counted.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Election results - incumbents win

I'm really quite patient with political ads. I remind myself of all the money they are bringing into the local economy. But they were relentless at the end and I'm not sorry to see them gone. In spite of predictions and polls (some of which may have been deliberate misinformation),...
SHORELINE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?

As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle’s University Of Washington Ranked As One Of The World’s Top 10 Schools

U.S. News just released their 2022-2023 Best Global Universities Rankings and Seattle’s University of Washington earned an impressive spot on the list. Out of 2,000 schools in the world, University of Washington ranked among the top 10. This places the University of Washington on a global tier along with Harvard University, University of Oxford, and other elite schools.
SEATTLE, WA

