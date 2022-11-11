Read full article on original website
theScore
Washington scores 10 points in dying minutes to shock Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon's eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday, dealing a blow to the Ducks' chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michael Penix Jr....
orangemedianetwork.com
Beavers Never Trail en Route to Home Victory
The Oregon State men’s basketball team defeated the Florida A&M Panthers 60-43 on Friday night in a non-conference game at Gil Coliseum. On a night where the offense struggled at times, the Beavers were able to dominate with defense. Ten minutes into the first half, Oregon State held Florida A&M to just six points, and the Panthers went into halftime with only 17. Coach Tinkle praised his team’s performance on defense.
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Washington: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the Oregon Ducks are heading back home. Oregon and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Washington will need to watch out since the Ducks have now posted big point totals in their last eight contests.
Oregon Began UW Coaching Purge — Here's How These Guys Landed
Three hundred and seventy-one days between games, the University of Washington football team will play Oregon once more in Eugene on Saturday afternoon with a new coaching staff, starting quarterback, offense and attitude. Change was necessary because the Huskies last year put on their all-purple uniforms hoping to pull off...
Sabrina Ionescu to join Oregon women's basketball staff as director of athletic culture
You can expect to spot Sabrina Ionescu around Eugene even more frequently than the past few years. On Friday, the school announced that Ionescu would be joining Kelly Graves' support staff as the director of athletic culture, a press release stated. The role, which is described as "part time", will...
orangemedianetwork.com
Tailgate Attire
The bleachers at athletic events can become a runway real quick as fans show up & out repping orange and black. It is obvious who you are cheering for if you are wearing the right outfit. Let’s get you standing out in the stands (maybe even on the new jumbo screen) with these trends in consideration.
KUOW
‘Yes’ vote in favor of Seattle election reform now leading
The latest King County ballot count shows the ‘yes’ vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the ‘yes’ vote overtook the ‘no’ vote 50.35 % to 49.65 %. More than a quarter million votes have been counted.
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Retirement...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
KTVZ
A second $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon, as $2.04 billion jackpot won in California
Salem, Ore. – Another $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday with a single ticket sold in California worth $2.04 billion. The $1 million ticket sold on Monday was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland last Wednesday.
This Is The Best Burrito In Washington
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
shorelineareanews.com
Election results - incumbents win
I'm really quite patient with political ads. I remind myself of all the money they are bringing into the local economy. But they were relentless at the end and I'm not sorry to see them gone. In spite of predictions and polls (some of which may have been deliberate misinformation),...
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?
As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
urbnlivn.com
RedfinNow shuts down, deals coming for their 17 unsold homes in the Seattle area?
Redfin announced this week that they’re shutting down RedfinNow, their “iBuyer”/home-flipping initiative, and will be selling the homes they own as quickly as possible, hoping to have liquidated them all by the second quarter of 2023. Curious about how many homes Redfin owns in the area we...
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s University Of Washington Ranked As One Of The World’s Top 10 Schools
U.S. News just released their 2022-2023 Best Global Universities Rankings and Seattle’s University of Washington earned an impressive spot on the list. Out of 2,000 schools in the world, University of Washington ranked among the top 10. This places the University of Washington on a global tier along with Harvard University, University of Oxford, and other elite schools.
