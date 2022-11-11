ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

‘It just doesn’t look good’: Wyandotte County utility chief’s pay quickly rises $100K

By David Hudnall
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSqLs_0j7BXCJq00

The contract Bill Johnson signed upon becoming general manager of the Board of Public Utilities in 2019 guaranteed him a salary of $270,000, with an annual 3% increase.

His paychecks these days far exceed that amount, though. In 2021, Johnson earned $337,000. And last week he secured an even larger pay bump for himself.

By a 4-2 vote on Nov. 2, the board of the Wyandotte County electric and water utility approved a two-year contract extension for Johnson that will go into effect on the first of the year. Johnson will receive $349,226 in 2023 and $366,687 in 2024 — an increase of nearly $100,000 after five years on the job.

Johnson’s “raise over the next two years is larger than what the average citizen of Wyandotte County makes in a year,” said board member David Haley, who voted “no” along with Rose Mulvany Henry. “To juxtapose that against the high utility bills that residents face — it just doesn’t look good. This is a county of 160,000 people. It’s phenomenal to think a utility serving a community of our size is trying to pay that size of salary.”

Mulvany Henry told The Star she was troubled by a recent survey showing more than 50% of BPU employees said the utility’s work culture needed improvement. The Star reported in July that five racial discrimination lawsuits have been brought against the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, by current or former BPU employees since the beginning of 2021.

“That (survey) resonated with me,” said Mulvany Henry, who was elected to the board in 2019. “This is a community-owned asset. If you have an issue with culture, especially at an organization that offers strong pay and benefits, to me that sounds like we have people who aren’t leading from the top. The buck has to stop somewhere.”

Haley said he was not sure who proposed Johnson’s raise. Mulvany Henry said she received the contract extension from Johnson himself. BPU spokesman David Mehlhaff told The Star the contract was discussed in a closed executive session but did not answer a question about who originally drew up the terms.

Haley, who is the newest BPU board member, elected in 2021, told The Star he believes Johnson is doing an “excellent job” as general manager of the publicly owned utility and was in favor of extending his contract. But he felt the size of Johnson’s salary was incongruous with what others in the county are being paid. The interim county administrator makes $250,000, he noted, while BPU board members like Haley are paid only $950 per month — an amount that hasn’t been raised since 2004.

Haley, who is also a Kansas state senator, added: “I think because I’ve only been here for a year, I look at things with fresher eyes than others, so I’ve not yet been co-opted to adopt the mantra that everything is running with the efficiency some at the BPU suggest it is. To me, I’m here to represent the people, the ratepayers. And there doesn’t seem to be that same regard among most of the board when it comes to evaluating our expenses. Some board members are, frankly, checked out.”

The four board members who supported Johnson’s raise and contract extension were Robert Milan Sr., who has served on the BPU board since 1991; Mary Gonzales, who has served since 2001; Jeff Bryant, who has served since 2011; and Tom Groneman, who has served since 2013.

High utility bills have long been a grievance among Wyandotte County ratepayers, and during his 2021 campaign for mayor, Tyrone Garner said an independent audit of the BPU was necessary to locate inefficiencies and “bring relief to the people of Wyandotte County.”

Nearly a year into his tenure as mayor, no such audit has been done. Garner told The Star this week that a BPU audit remains a priority, though he would first like to see an audit of the entire Unified Government.

“Then once we get past that in a way that’s satisfactory to myself and the (UG) commission and the public, then that’s when I really want to look at the BPU and the concerns the community has with what might be going on over there,” Garner said. “You hear people complain about it (BPU) all over. We have a very large percentage of people living at or below the poverty rate in Wyandotte County, nearly 20%, and we have to do better at capturing revenue without doing it on the backs of the poor.”

Asked whether he thought Johnson’s raise was appropriate, Garner said, “They (BPU) have a board that was elected by the people. So I’d like to leave that question up to the voters. They need to decide for themselves whether the decisions the board members are making are acceptable. I want voters to pay attention, because decisions are being made for the community but not always with the community.”

Johnson has been with the BPU for 43 years. Prior to becoming general manager in 2019, he was the utility’s manager of electric operations and technology.

Comments / 15

Nova Mayes
4d ago

BPU is so top heavy. The utility bill is outrageous taxes added to the bill is more than the usage bill itself. Everybody at the top should take a 50% cut in pay you’re not worth what you are making now.

Reply
17
flamingogirl
4d ago

our utilities are outrageous already and their is no customer service when you try to call them. if we all own this community share utility then we should have a say

Reply
14
Guest
3d ago

This is outrageous it is no way he should be getting paid that kind of money. No wonder these electric bills are overpriced. Wyandotte should be ashamed of themselves. Robbing your own people just to keep their pockets fat smh get ready for another bill increase

Reply
11
Related
The Kansas City Beacon

‘You have to have a degree in BPU to understand the bill.’ Some WYCO residents dread utility notices

Several years ago, Josie Garcia of Kansas City, Kansas, saw her water bills from the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities soar as high as $700 a month.  Garcia had her insurance company check to make sure nothing was leaking, she said. She called the BPU. A technician came to her house and said the […] The post ‘You have to have a degree in BPU to understand the bill.’ Some WYCO residents dread utility notices appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, KS
jimmycsays.com

Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars

Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille now open in Leawood

The Rockhill Grille neighbors women’s clothing store Evereve on the east side of the shopping center. The space now occupied by the Rockhill Grille previously housed Spanish restaurant La Bodega. The Rockhill Grille in Leawood is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. What’s on the...
LEAWOOD, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City, Missouri, marijuana tax to be on ballot in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Now that weed is fully legal in Missouri, expect cities to start trying to cash in. In Kansas City, the city council took its first step on Thursday. The council approved and ordinance to place a question on the April 4 municipal general election ballot seeking voter approval of a 3% municipal tax on adult-use marijuana sales.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Kansas voters deliver thundering midterm message: Underestimate women at your peril

One piece of advice for the Kansas GOP springs to mind after this year’s elections: Don’t underestimate women. Be it Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the women who ran the campaign to preserve abortion rights, or Kansas voters who turned out to cast their ballots, women defined our state’s balance of power […] The post Kansas voters deliver thundering midterm message: Underestimate women at your peril appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
986
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy