Florence Pugh and Zach Braff exchange playful Instagram comments post-split

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh are getting playful on Instagram.

The exes turned heads on the social media platform Thursday, with fans picking up on a rare exchange .

When the actor told his followers about the chance to bid for a Zoom call with himself and former “Scrubs” co-star Donald Aison for charity, Pugh commented.

“I’m deffo bidding on this,” the “Don’t Worry, Darling” star, 26, wrote.

In return, Braff, 47, joked that he was “certain” she “could get this for free.”

The Emmy nominee, who has since edited the upload and disabled comments, concluded, “But it is a very good cause for veterans…”

Twitter users had mixed feelings about the conversation, with one writing, “I don’t want Zach and Florence to get back together.”

Another added, “Florence and Zach are clearly still on good terms which is interesting.”

Florence and Zach are clearly still on good terms which is interesting. — Elizabeth 🌌 (@AwkwardPancake) November 11, 2022

I don’t want Zach and Florence to get back together — taylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@stylehugs) November 11, 2022

The former couple’s back-and-forth comes three months after Pugh revealed their breakup in her Harper’s Bazaar cover story , telling the magazine that she “automatically gets a lumpy throat” talking about it.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” the “Midsommar” star explained in August.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together,” she continued at the time. “So we’ve done that.”

Pugh began dating the Golden Globe nominee in 2019, defending their 21-year age gap on multiple occasions.

Talking about their split, which Pugh first did in August, gives the actress a “lumpy throat.” zachbraff/Instagram

“The world is aching and the world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully , for no reason,” the “Little Women” star said in an Instagram video amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. And I would never in my life, ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love.”

The actress wrote in the April 2020 post that it was not her fans’ “place,” concluding, “The abuse that you’re throwing at him, you’re throwing at me.”

The following month, Pugh bashed trolls’ “strange” behavior in an interview with Elle UK .

“ People have no right to educate me on my private life,” the “Black Widow” star said in May 2020. “It’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there.”