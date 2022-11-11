Veterans Day 2022: Here is how you can honor veterans’ service in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Veterans Day gives Americans a chance to honor the service of former military members and thank them for the sacrifices they have made in defending the nation’s freedoms.

Here are some events happening around central Arkansas that are celebrating the nation’s heroes.

Ouachita County Veterans Day Breakfast – Veterans in central Arkansas can gather at the Ouachita County Courthouse in Camden for a Veterans Day breakfast. The event is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 10 a.m.

Arkansas Veterans Day Ceremony – Arkansas Governor Chief of Staff Alison R. Williams will speak at the state’s Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony will be held at the parade field behind the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Viewers can also steam the ceremony from the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook page .

Veterans Day Ceremony at the Wall That Heals – The Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post #71 is hosting their annual Veterans Day Ceremony at The Wall That Heals in Cabot. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Veterans Day celebration of service – UA Little Rock’s Military Student Success Center is honoring Veterans on the campus’ Fine Arts Lawn from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Event planners said that there will be food truck vouchers available for military and veterans.

Salute to Service Basketball Game – The University of Central Arkansas men’s basketball team will honor all active and retired military with a game against Hendrix College. The game will be held at the Farris Center at 5:30 p.m.

Brush and Breathe Paint Party – Veterans Day Salute – The Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center will hold a paint party for veterans from 7p.m to 9 p.m. Event officials said that the event will give veterans the opportunity to enjoy the painting process. Non-veterans can attend with a $25 ticket.

