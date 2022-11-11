The game has changed, but Prairie Grove’s Danny Abshier still thriving after 30 years

By Steve Andrews

When you ask Danny Abshier what has changed in high school football over the past three decades, his list is long and wide. And who should know better than the longest-tenured head coach in the state of Arkansas?

The 61-year-old Abshier is about to put the finishing touches on his 30th season as the head coach at Prairie Grove. A career that has seen many changes, has produced 225 victories, and has transformed many young boys into young men.

“It’s kind of like each season, you put your nose to the grindstone and go after it, do what you have to do,” he said of his time with the Tigers. “Then it’s like, all of a sudden you look up and go, ‘Whoa, that season’s over?’ Then one day you look up and say, ‘Good night, it’s been 30 years?’ It doesn’t really seem like it. But then, in another sense, it seems like forever.”

Prairie Grove head coach Danny Abshier has guided the Tigers for 30 seasons.

When he was hired at the school as the defensive coordinator in 1990, Prairie Grove’s football program was nearly non-existent. The Tigers had just won their first game in three years, beating a Shiloh Christian team that was suffering through the first year of its infant football program.

When then-Prairie Grove head coach Mike Mallott -- the uncle of former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett – decided to leave the program to become a principal three years later, Abshier was one of the few people who wanted the top job.

“I was lucky enough to come in as the head coach, because nobody else wanted the job,” he said. “They probably should have fired me that first year but stuck with me for a little while.”

Abshier, an all-state player at Farmington in the 1970s, was quick to realize how little he knew about coaching football, yet he was determined to put in the work and turn the program around.

“No one can explain what it’s like to be a head coach,” he said. “You think you know a lot, but then you quickly find out differently.”

He brought in a more-seasoned coach, Charlie Abernathy, to be his defensive coordinator that first year, which helped guide Abshier early on.

The Tigers progressively began to win more games in Abshier’s first three years in charge, but in year four, 1996, Prairie Grove qualified for the state playoffs and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals. An enormous milestone for the program.

From that point on, the Tigers have gone to the playoffs in 26 of the past 27 seasons – only missing out in 2010. They made it to the 4A championship game in 2015, before losing to Nashville.

“I started figuring this thing out, and we were able to turn things around,” he said. “We had some players and coaches who were committed to winning.”

Prairie Grove head coach Danny Abshier, center, is the longest-tenured active head coach in Arkansas high school football.

Not bad for a kid who grew up on a farm, slopping hogs and collecting chicken eggs before school each morning. Although at age 10, Abshier’s family moved into the city of Farmington where life began to change for the youngster.

“At that point, my chores changed to feeding the dog and mowing the lawn,” he said. “We went from country living to living in the city.”

In sixth grade he began playing football for Farmington’s Pee-Wee team, which at that time, was coached by some of the high school players. “They did some things that made us a little tougher,” he said with a laugh.

During his junior high and senior high years, he played fullback and linebacker for longtime Farmington coach Allen Holland. The Cardinals ran a two-tight wishbone, which introduced Abshier to the nuances of offensive football and the importance of a running game.

In ninth grade, he was elevated to the high school team. Farmington’s deep-snapper had gotten injured and Abshier was the only one who had learned how to deep snap.

“Of course, as a ninth grader, the upperclassmen tried to engrain me pretty quickly,” he said, laughing. “I didn’t practice with them, but in pregame warmups I took quite a few lumps. They were enjoying knocking me around.”

After being named all-state as a senior, he decided to walk on at Henderson State in Arkadelphia and play for Reddies head coach Sporty Carpenter. That’s where he leaned the Wing-T offense, which he still runs today.

“They immediately moved me to pulling guard,” he said. “I was strong, but medium speed, not very fast. But I was one of the strongest guys on the whole team, pound-for-pound, including upperclassmen and lowerclassmen.”

His parents had saved enough money to send him to school for one year, so after not being offered a scholarship going into his sophomore season, he was forced to put college on hold. He had met his wife, Kaye, in Arkadelphia and the two decided to get married. They have now been married 41 years with Kaye by his side for the entire journey.

The Tigers have been a perennial playoff qualifier under head coach Danny Abshier.

“I adore her, but she just puts up with me,” he said with a chuckle. “That’s just how it works.”

A year later, they had their first child, Partrick, and the financial pressures began to grow.

“So, I go out and get a job, then switched from one job to another and could see that I was slowly going downhill,” he said. “We were going to go broke if I didn’t do something.”

He landed a job with Siplast, a rollout roofing factory, hoping to earn enough money to finish college with a teaching degree. He was eventually able to re-enroll at Henderson State, and the company allowed him to stay on while he was in school, which included working late into the night.

“But the love of the game of football never leaves you, if you really do love it,” he said. “And my goal was to be a coach.”

He eventually began student-teaching physical education at Goza Junior High School in Arkadelphia, where he quickly earned a reputation as a hard-working, energetic coach. Around that same time, then-Arkadelphia head coach John Outlaw had gotten word of Abshier’s work ethic as a student-teacher and tracked him down for a possible job offer from legendary coach Tommy Tice at Harrison.

“Tice hires me and boom, I’m in,” he said. “But I quickly found out that I really knew nothing about coaching football. You think you do, but nothing compared to those guys who have been doing it.”

Abshier spent a year at Harrison, learning more of the Wing-T, before a staff reduction sent him on his way. But Tice stayed in contact to help find him another job.

“That guy had so much strength in this business, and people knew him and just trusted him,” Abshier said. "He taught me a lot about the game and about coaching.”

After working odd jobs for a year, Abshier was headed to interview at Russellville, when Tice called him back to fill a spot on the Goblins’ staff that had just opened. So, he ended up back at Harrison for two more years, working with the defensive line and junior high team.

The following year he got the call from Prairie Grove and immediately embraced the opportunity to move back closer to home.

When he later took over as head coach, he decided to install the Wing-T offense, for obvious reasons.

“I just don’t know anything else, offensively,” he said. “Back at that time it was all run and play-action. You didn’t have teams spreading it out and throwing it all over the field like they do now. Everybody had some type of power game.”

Although the Wing-T is considered “old-school” and often gets criticized, Abshier seems to keep finding ways to make it effective, winning 65 percent of his games with a 225-122-2 overall record at Prairie Grove. That’s in addition to his numerous Coach of the Year honors.

“The only thing that is special about the Wing-T now is that not many teams do it as there used to be,” he said. “This is just a little train that keeps on going here, because these guys, that’s all they’ve been doing. We have tried to evolve a little bit with the times and put in a little more passing. But the key to that is surrounding yourself with some assistant coaches that know more than you do. These guys around me love to coach and know the game, so, it’s continually progressing. These guys can really think outside the box.”

Two of his current assistant coaches played for Abshier in the early 2000s, including offensive coordinator Mason Pinkley and defensive assistant Matt Chandler.

“He was just like he is today,” Chandler said. “He’s a hard-nosed coach who demands good effort, with lots of discipline, and expects you to do what you need to do. It’s been a real treat to come back and see it all from a coach’s perspective, seeing Coach Abshier’s knowledge, his work ethic and the way he gets players to understand what they need to know. It’s just been fascinating.”

Determining what offense works best in today’s game, is only relevant to each particular team and its players, according to Abshier.

“I don’t think you can take any offense and say, ‘This is the best one’,” he said. “There are too many factors involved. It all comes down to how good you are at doing what you do. If you’ve got the right athletes and you’re good at it, that’s the best offense.”

Prairie Grove still runs the Wing-T, run-oriented offense which is rarely seen in these days in Arkansas prep football.

It’s also hard to argue with the success Abshier has had in turning around a program that was a perennial loser when he arrived and quickly became a perennial winner.

“How has the perception of Prairie Grove changed since I got here?” he asks, then answers. “Well, at least people now know that we play football here, anyway. I don’t know if they knew we did at one time. I wanted to change the face of Prairie Grove football, and we’ve done that. I’m in the seat that I was supposed to be in. And we’ve done well enough that I can stick around that long.

“And like Abe Lincoln said, ‘If I spend the time dealing with the negatives that people say about me, I won’t have the time to do what I do’.”

How has the game changed in 30 years? Abshier could go on and on, from the rule changes to the type of athletes and the facilities.

“Used to, if you were standing around a pile, someone might just knock you into the bleachers and not get flagged for it,” he said. “The hitting, the helmet-to-helmet contact, the spearing. Spearing used to be a big thing. You could just poke somebody with your helmet anytime you wanted, but now spearing is illegal. So, the type of hitting you are allowed to do and the precautions that have been taken.

“The kids have also changed a great deal. Now it seems like a lot of kids are just wanting more kudos than butt-chewings. Right now, I am thankful for the kids that are out here. The ones that don’t mind going from the hottest part of summer to the coldest part of winter, and self-sacrificing for their love of the game. The type of motivation that you have now is definitely different than it was then.”

Abshier plans to continue coaching for at least two more years, if not three, to secure his retirement finances. In addition to his three grown children, sons Patrick and Robbie – who both played for him – and daughter, Ashton, he and Kaye also have five grandchildren. He is looking forward to coaching his oldest grandson, Alex, who is now in the 10th grade at Prairie Grove, but he also looks forward to eventually spending more time with his entire family.

“When you weigh the positives and negatives of coaching, that is probably one of the negatives, not getting to spend as much time with my family,” he said. “I spent more time with other people’s kids than I did my own. But that’s just part of coaching.”

He has also taken up part-time farming again with about 50 head of cattle, which he enjoys as a hobby.

“I always wanted to get into farming, so I have gotten into raising cows,” he said. “And ain’t nobody griping at me out there, nobody’s got a complaint or anything.”

When recollecting the past 30 years, there is no single player or team that stands out above the rest, “because there are just too many to name,” he said.

But those memories are his reward for a job well done.

“You look back and think of how many people’s lives you’ve touched, the relationships that you made along the way,” he said. “Especially the kids that you influence, who still call you back after they leave. And I think God has a part in all that.”

Despite all the successes and accomplishments Abshier has been able to garner in his career, there is still one feat that remains unclaimed.

“Yeah, a state championship,” he said. “We’ve been close, but we haven’t brought one home, yet, so that’s always a goal.”

He will lead the Tigers on the first step toward that goal Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs, as they host Batesville in Prairie Grove Tiger Stadium.

“We’re going to give it another shot,” he said. “We’ll just take it one game at a time and see what happens.”