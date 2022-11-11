Read full article on original website
msn.com
As mortgage rates dip below 7%, ‘millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey’
Mortgage rates took a slight dip below 7% after a better-than-expected economic report showed inflation was easing. One financial pro says the dip is an opportunity prospective homebuyers shouldn’t miss out on. “Millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey,” Bill Smead, founder and chairman...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 12, 2022 | Rates plummet as market reacts to lower inflation
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The news that inflation is slowing...
CNBC
Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
CNET
Here Are Mortgage Rates for Nov. 3, 2022: Rates Move Up
A few significant mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage trended down. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series...
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. Jeremy Siegel...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was […]
Mortgage rates are soaring, but higher credit quality means there likely won't be a default crisis like the 2008 crash, Goldman Sachs says
Mortgage rates are up and home prices are down, but Goldman Sachs doesn't see another default crisis. The bank pointed to new credit regulation resulting from the 2008 housing crash, which will likely shelter the market from a wave of defaults. "Our analysis suggests that a surge in delinquency rates...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Nov. 14, 2022: Rates Sharply Decline
A couple of important mortgage rates moved down this last week. The steep slide in interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages is notable, and 15-year fixed rates also descended. But we also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since...
Credit card balances reach record $866B as consumers battle economic headwinds
Credit card and personal loan balances have reached record highs in recent months as an increasing number of consumers lean on such means to combat growing financial pressures caused by sky-high inflation. According to TransUnion's Quarterly Credit Industry Insights Report (CIIR), bankcard balances rose 19% during the third quarter from...
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Oct. 31, 2022: Rates Decrease
A few major mortgage rates declined over the last week. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages dropped. But the average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of...
The housing market lost a record $1.3 trillion in equity in the 3rd quarter as prices continue to fall, new data shows
The housing market lost a record $1.3 trillion in equity in the third quarter, according to Black Knight. That's the largest quarterly dollar-value decline on record, the mortgage software and analytics company said. Median home prices also fell 0.52% in September, continuing a three-month streak of declines. The housing market...
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Climb Over 7% Again As Refinances Hit 22-Year Low
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% as of Nov. 10, up from last week when it averaged 6.95%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.38%, up from last week when it averaged 6.29%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 6.06%, up from last week when it averaged 5.95%.
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Nov. 10, 2022: Key Rates Edge Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trend upward over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances, however, shrank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to cool the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Mortgage Rates Hit Two-Decade High — What To Anticipate in the Months Ahead
Mortgage rates have hit their highest point since 2001 amid the Federal Reserve’s months-long move to hike interest rates, contributing to more uncertainty in a U.S. housing market that is already in decline. Historic Highs for Mortgage Rates: Believe It or Not, There’s a Silver Lining. Find: Should...
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
Here’s how much equity U.S. homeowners have lost since May
The historic run-up in home prices during the first two years of the pandemic gave homeowners record amounts of new home equity. Since May, however, about $1.5 trillion of that has vanished, according to Black Knight, a mortgage software and analytics company. The average borrower has lost $30,000 in equity.
CNET
Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 8, 2022: 30-Year Rate Moves Higher
The national rate average for a 15-year fixed refinance went down over the last week, while 30-year fixed-rate refinances ticked up. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinances also declined. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Black Knight: Rate Lock Volumes Fell 14% In October
Rate lock volume is now down are now down 30% over the past three months and 61% YOY. October’s pipeline data showed overall rate lock dollar volume down 14.3% month over month and at the lowest level since February 2019. Rate/term refinance activity fell an additional 15.7% and is...
CNBC
Inflation expectations rebounded in October on record-high jump in gas outlook, NY Fed survey shows
Americans grew more worried about inflation in the October, with fears emanating primarily from an expected burst in gasoline prices. A New York Fed survey showed inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 5.9%, while the three-year outlook increased to 3.1%. Home prices were expected to nudge higher by...
