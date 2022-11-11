ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse

Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
CNET

Here Are Mortgage Rates for Nov. 3, 2022: Rates Move Up

A few significant mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage trended down. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was […]
CAPE CORAL, FL
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Nov. 14, 2022: Rates Sharply Decline

A couple of important mortgage rates moved down this last week. The steep slide in interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages is notable, and 15-year fixed rates also descended. But we also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since...
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Oct. 31, 2022: Rates Decrease

A few major mortgage rates declined over the last week. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages dropped. But the average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of...
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Climb Over 7% Again As Refinances Hit 22-Year Low

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% as of Nov. 10, up from last week when it averaged 6.95%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.38%, up from last week when it averaged 6.29%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 6.06%, up from last week when it averaged 5.95%.
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Nov. 10, 2022: Key Rates Edge Higher

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trend upward over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances, however, shrank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to cool the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
CBS Minnesota

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Here’s how much equity U.S. homeowners have lost since May

The historic run-up in home prices during the first two years of the pandemic gave homeowners record amounts of new home equity. Since May, however, about $1.5 trillion of that has vanished, according to Black Knight, a mortgage software and analytics company. The average borrower has lost $30,000 in equity.
CNET

Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 8, 2022: 30-Year Rate Moves Higher

The national rate average for a 15-year fixed refinance went down over the last week, while 30-year fixed-rate refinances ticked up. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinances also declined. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Black Knight: Rate Lock Volumes Fell 14% In October

Rate lock volume is now down are now down 30% over the past three months and 61% YOY. October’s pipeline data showed overall rate lock dollar volume down 14.3% month over month and at the lowest level since February 2019. Rate/term refinance activity fell an additional 15.7% and is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy