Collin County, TX

Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus

Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
DALLAS, TX
Stolen vehicle rolls over after police attempt traffic stop, 2 dead

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When someone fired a gun out of a stolen vehicle, it led to an attempted traffic stop then a car crash, killing two.On Nov. 14, an off-duty Fort Worth police officer was traveling east on I-20 when he saw an occupant in a vehicle fire a gun at another vehicle.When Fort Worth police located the vehicle, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Mansfield Highway and I-20, but said the vehicle fled from officers. Police said the suspect's vehicle was traveling south on West Kennedale Parkway when it struck a vehicle at the intersection of West...
FORT WORTH, TX
17-Year-Old McKinney Teen Steven Barney Sentenced To Life In Prison

The McKinney teen who killed his mother and attacked his father in 2021 was sentenced this week to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was also fined $10,000. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on November 10 that 17-year-old Steven Barney would receive life in prison for the brutal murder as well as a $10,000 fine. But the teen could be up for parol in the future.
MCKINNEY, TX
Pilot Point Police warning public of phone scam

PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - Pilot Point Police is warning residents of a phone scam from a fake sergeant seeking money for warrants. Police said they have received reports that Sgt Leon Kartir has been contacting citizens, telling them they have warrants, and requesting payments via Cash App. Law enforcement...
PILOT POINT, TX
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
CLEAR Alert issued for North Texas woman leads to police chase in Tarrant County, suspect taken into custody

TEXAS, USA — Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen in Denton, which then led to a police chase throughout Tarrant County. Police were able to arrest the suspect, 21-year-old Ramel Hawkins Jr., without incident. The victim was taken to a local hospital to get checked out but is otherwise safe, police said.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas

In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
Hopkins County Arrests

A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30 and found a fake ID, suspected marijuana, and synthetic urine. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave the phony name. He had possession of methamphetamine, and the other Naples man had an outstanding warrant.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Hopkins County Approves Local State Of Disaster

The Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved the declaration of a local state of disaster regarding an ‘invasion’ from Mexico on Monday. According to the order, “The health, safety, and welfare of Hopkins County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase

The driver of a car believed to be connected to a woman's disappearance in Arlington led police on a multi-city chase Friday afternoon. Arlington Police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday morning for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance they said posed a credible risk to her health and safety. Officials said...
ARLINGTON, TX

