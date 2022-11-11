Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
1 in 3 murder suspects arrested in Dallas were released on bail, police statistics show
DALLAS - Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia has expressed his frustration with violent criminals being released on bail, now the department has statistics to back up the claims. Garcia hired UT-San Antonio criminologist Dr. Michael Smith to take a closer look into the numbers and analyze what is happening. Smith...
Man aiming Airsoft rifle at Fort Worth elementary school arrested
The man who pointed a toy gun at a Fort Worth elementary school Friday is now behind bars. Mark Hernandez was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on a charge of making a terroristic threat and causing fear of serious bodily injury.
dallasexpress.com
Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus
Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
Four people found shot in Lake Worth
Four people are in the hospital after they were shot in Fort Worth over the weekend. Saturday night, a 911 caller alerted police who found a car with four wounded victims at a convenience store in nearby Lake Worth near Loop 820
Police searching for 43-year-old McKinney man missing for nearly 2 weeks
MCKINNEY, Texas — The McKinney Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old man that’s been missing for nearly two weeks. McKinney police said Octavio Echeverria Jaimes was last seen leaving a family member’s home in the 1000 block of North College Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Man shot to death in Royse City
Royse City police are looking for the killer who gunned a man down Sunday. Officers found a man named Larry Baker badly wounded in the driveway of a home on County Road 2526 in a rural area east of Royse City.
Stolen vehicle rolls over after police attempt traffic stop, 2 dead
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When someone fired a gun out of a stolen vehicle, it led to an attempted traffic stop then a car crash, killing two.On Nov. 14, an off-duty Fort Worth police officer was traveling east on I-20 when he saw an occupant in a vehicle fire a gun at another vehicle.When Fort Worth police located the vehicle, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Mansfield Highway and I-20, but said the vehicle fled from officers. Police said the suspect's vehicle was traveling south on West Kennedale Parkway when it struck a vehicle at the intersection of West...
17-Year-Old McKinney Teen Steven Barney Sentenced To Life In Prison
The McKinney teen who killed his mother and attacked his father in 2021 was sentenced this week to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was also fined $10,000. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on November 10 that 17-year-old Steven Barney would receive life in prison for the brutal murder as well as a $10,000 fine. But the teen could be up for parol in the future.
KXII.com
Pilot Point Police warning public of phone scam
PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - Pilot Point Police is warning residents of a phone scam from a fake sergeant seeking money for warrants. Police said they have received reports that Sgt Leon Kartir has been contacting citizens, telling them they have warrants, and requesting payments via Cash App. Law enforcement...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
CLEAR Alert issued for North Texas woman leads to police chase in Tarrant County, suspect taken into custody
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas
In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
WFAA
Kidnapping suspect arrested after leading police on chase through Tarrant County
KSAT 12
Texas medical examiner killed by estranged husband, ex-college basketball player in suspected murder-suicide
fox4news.com
New law inspired by Tarrant County case helps lead to rapist's capture
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for a 2019 sexual assault. Prosecutors say it was a new law that helped lead to the arrest. Molly Jane’s Law was passed after the murder of a Fort Worth woman in 2017.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Arrests
A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30 and found a fake ID, suspected marijuana, and synthetic urine. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave the phony name. He had possession of methamphetamine, and the other Naples man had an outstanding warrant.
Former College Basketball Player Allegedly Shot and Killed Medical Examiner Wife Before Turning the Gun on Himself Amid Divorce
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Approves Local State Of Disaster
The Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved the declaration of a local state of disaster regarding an ‘invasion’ from Mexico on Monday. According to the order, “The health, safety, and welfare of Hopkins County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
'They didn't even call 911': Daughter of 82-year-old Dallas hit-and-run victim wants suspects caught
DALLAS, Texas — The daughter of 82-year-old Kristine Kelly buried her mother Thursday alongside family as detectives with the Dallas Police Department continue to search for those responsible for her mother's death. Kelly was driving to get groceries for her and her husband on Monday when she was struck...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase
