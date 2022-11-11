According to ACT Research’s latest release of the North American Commercial Vehicle Outlook, 2022 forecasts this month are slightly raised from October thanks to easing supply-chain constraints. The Fed will continue its aggressive response, increasing the chance of a sharper decline in economic activity if inflation remains elevated. Looking to 2023, Class 8 forecasts are unchanged, while Classes 5-7 reflect more of a pull forward in demand.

