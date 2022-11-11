Read full article on original website
Horizon Technology Finance Completes $158MM Securitization
Horizon Funding Trust 2022-1, a newly-formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of Horizon Technology Finance, issued $100 million of notes, which were rated ‘A’ by a rating agency and which are backed by $158 million of secured loans originated by Horizon. KeyBanc Capital Markets served as sole placement agent and initial...
November Commercial Vehicle Forecasts Slightly Higher Than October, Class 8 Forecasts Stable
According to ACT Research’s latest release of the North American Commercial Vehicle Outlook, 2022 forecasts this month are slightly raised from October thanks to easing supply-chain constraints. The Fed will continue its aggressive response, increasing the chance of a sharper decline in economic activity if inflation remains elevated. Looking to 2023, Class 8 forecasts are unchanged, while Classes 5-7 reflect more of a pull forward in demand.
Madison Capital Adds Hernández as VP of Business Development
Jackie Hernández joined Madison Capital as vice president of business development. With more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, Hernández will be responsible for driving business development in Puerto Rico, focusing on vendor and direct channels. “Jackie’s impressive credentials and wealth of experience make her...
Home Depot customers are spending more, but that's mainly due to inflation
Good news for home improvement retail giant Home Depot? Sales were up nearly 6% from a year ago, topping Wall Street's forecasts. Earnings were better than expected too. Now for the bad news. Home Depot lost customers again.
Northteq Launches Aurora Customer Portal
Northteq, a provider of Salesforce origination solutions, launched the Aurora Customer Portal. The portal is a customer servicing platform with an intuitive interface and easy navigation that helps equipment finance lenders improve customer satisfaction and ease employee workloads. The Aurora Customer Portal offers allows customers to apply for new financing...
LeasePoint Funding Named Fastest-Growing Company in the 2022 Aggie 100
LeasePoint Funding Group was recognized as the fastest-growing company in the 2022 Aggie 100, with a compound annual growth rate of 379.291%. LeasePoint’s 2022 Aggie100 honorees were Texas A&M alumni Jeff Markim, owner and managing director, and Daniel Totah, chief financial officer. The Aggie 100 is founded and sponsored by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.
Ideanomics Secures Funding from DLL to Expand Solectrac Dealer Network
Ideanomics secured strategic financing from global financial solutions provider DLL to enable expansion of Solectrac, adding seven more certified dealers to its dealer network. “Our ability to bring on a leading company like DLL as a partner to finance the growth of Solectrac is a validation of our brand and...
