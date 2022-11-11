ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Man Illegally Bought 21 Guns In Bucks For Others: DA

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Leonard Truesdale Photo Credit: Bucks County DA

A 24-year-old Philadelphia man is facing several charges for purchasing nearly two-dozen guns almost exclusively in Bucks County for other people, authorities said.

Leonard Truesdale was arraigned this week on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.

Truesdale appeared before Magisterial District Judge Brian M. Marriott who remanded him to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $100,000 bail,

The investigation started with a traffic stop in Philadelphia on Feb. 15, 2021, where city police recovered a loaded 9-mm Smith & Wesson pistol, the DA's office said. The gun was illegally in possession of a 19-year-old man, and had never been reported stolen.

A records check found that the gun was purchased by Truesdale on Dec. 9, 2020, at Tanner Sports Center in Warwick Township. Further investigation found that Truesdale bought 21 handguns between July 2020 and March 2021 from Tanner Sports Center, Bunker Gun Shop in Warminster, Bunker Gun Shop 2 in Chalfont, Auger Precision Firearms in Croydon, and Delia’s Gun Shop in Philadelphia, officials said.

An ATF Task Force initiated an investigation into Truesdale on March 8, 2021. On March 13, 2021, Truesdale and two other men arrived at Bunker Gun Shop 2 in Chalfont, where Truesdale attempted to buy two guns, but was informed his background check would be delayed and he would need to come back later to complete the purchase.

One of the men with him purchased a .45-caliber pistol. Two days later, Truesdale returned but only purchased one of the guns and a box of ammunition. He was arrested in Philadelphia on June 27, 2021, illegally possessing the .45-caliber pistol purchased by the male with him on March 13, 2021.

Six of the guns purchased by Truesdale have since been recovered, four of them in Philadelphia and the other two in the possession of convicted felons in Bensalem and Delaware.

None of the recovered guns were ever reported stolen. According to a criminal complaint, Truesdale “has numerous indicators of being a straw purchaser, including but not limited to; a sizeable amount of firearms procured within a short amount of time, purchasing the same exact firearm on several occasions, multiple purchases of firearms on the same day on more than one occasion, the presence of another person(s) during the sale of a firearm(s) and the recoveries of the firearms by law enforcement.”

The investigation is the latest example of this Bucks County District Attorney’s Office’s commitment to rid the streets of illegal guns and lock up those who supply them. “This is a recurring theme,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. “We will hold straw firearms purchasers accountable in Bucks County until they get the message: ‘Do not buy guns illegally here. If you do, you will be punished.’"

Comments / 48

dmvg
4d ago

If it were Phila, Krasner would have 'not' prosecuted and let the guy go free. Phila, were the criminals are the victims and the victims are the criminals.

Reply(6)
15
Axlerod Bauman
3d ago

Just so you know this man is facing 10 years for every straw purchased gun he bought. So if you do the math that is 210 years upstate if prosecuted……. Please tell us about the loose gun laws we have….. our laws don’t usually prevent criminals from doing crimes but punishes them when they are caught. Thought I would throw some common sense out there for all you democrats that don’t know.

Reply
3
kim poole
4d ago

WHAT CHARGES IS THE GUN STORE GONNA FACE??? As for Truesdale prison for a long time seem like JUSTICE!!!

Reply(9)
6
 

