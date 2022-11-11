Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Kasanka Bat Migration
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit Kasanka National Park in Zambia, which hosts one of the largest and most mysterious animal migrations on the planet. Our podcast is an audio guide to the...
Former ICM Strategist Brandon Sharp Launches Agenda, Management & Production Co. Dedicated To Inclusivity
EXCLUSIVE: Former ICM political strategist Brandon Sharp has launched Agenda, a management and production company that will be dedicated to advancing inclusive entertainment and media projects. The company will work with TV and film writers, actors, directors, musicians, authors, artists, public intellectuals, playwrights, and business founders from predominately untapped communities to realize their projects on more equitable grounds. “Representation for representation’s sake is not enough,” said Sharp. “The strides we’ve made for people of color in front of and behind the camera are significant, but the business side of media and entertainment remains largely unchallenged. The people who stand to profit...
Comments / 0