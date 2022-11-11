EXCLUSIVE: Former ICM political strategist Brandon Sharp has launched Agenda, a management and production company that will be dedicated to advancing inclusive entertainment and media projects. The company will work with TV and film writers, actors, directors, musicians, authors, artists, public intellectuals, playwrights, and business founders from predominately untapped communities to realize their projects on more equitable grounds. “Representation for representation’s sake is not enough,” said Sharp. “The strides we’ve made for people of color in front of and behind the camera are significant, but the business side of media and entertainment remains largely unchallenged. The people who stand to profit...

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO