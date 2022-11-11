The Canyon Lake Community Church is inviting the public to its 10th Annual Many Wonders of Christmas Luncheon which will take place on Nov. 19. The luncheon, which started 10 years ago as a kickoff to the Christmas season, is an outreach for women’s ministries and will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Building C at the church. A catered lunch will be served at noon. Tickets are $25.00 and may be purchased by calling Lynda Ofstad at 951-244-7866.

CANYON LAKE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO