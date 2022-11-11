How Lack of Explosive Plays Has Derailed Lions' Offense

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson attributes team's recent offensive woes to drop-off in explosiveness.

The Detroit Lions' offense has hit a major bump in the road, after a fast start to the 2022 season.

The Lions scored a combined 140 points their first four games, good for an average of 35 points a week. However, since then, Detroit's offense has significantly slowed down.

In fact, over the last four weeks, the Lions have been shut out in a contest (Week 5 against the Patriots), have produced no more than 27 points in a game and have scored a total of just 48 points.

If you're doing the math at home, it means that in the aforementioned four-game span, Detroit has amassed an average of 12 points a game. Subsequently, it's gone from a team averaging 35 points on the season to one that is averaging 23.5 points per game.

According to Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the offense's decline in productivity is directly correlated to the decrease in explosive plays produced by the unit. Johnson labeled such plays as being ones that result in 12-or-more yards on the ground and 16-or-more yards through the air.

"I mean, the last two games, we haven’t been nearly as explosive," Johnson told reporters Thursday. "I want to say just by our metrics, there were five explosives two weeks ago and then only four last week, which really we’ve been averaging over eight early in the season there. So, the explosive game hasn’t been there, and that’s not just throwing the ball down the field or getting the big runs. It’s also some of these opportunities we have to get the ball in our hands short and making a tackler miss and creating something that way.

"So, we’re always on the search to be -- get those explosive -- when we do those explosive plays, it typically generates more points for us. But, like I said, if we’re not quite as explosive, it was encouraging to see that second touchdown drive (in Week 9). Okay, well shoot, we’ll just methodically – take it on down and that can still result in points. It’s just when you play ball that way, the margin of error gets a little bit smaller, and you’ve got to be great on third down, which we haven’t been. So, to me, that’s the difference between early in the season and the last few games, is the explosive plays haven’t quite been there.”

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The myriad of injuries Detroit has experienced on the offensive side of the ball has certainly contributed to the team's lack of explosive plays in recent weeks.

Most notably, running back D'Andre Swift , arguably the Lions' most electric offensive weapon, has only played twice since Week 3, and has been limited in those contests.

He started off the 2022 season with a bang, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown, on 15 carries, in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, since then, he's amassed a total of just 19 carries for 103 yards and zero scores.

Additionally, wide receiver DJ Chark , who was going to be Jared Goff's go-to deep target this season, has suited up for just three games, and has failed to play a single snap since Week 3.

The onus is now on Johnson to help Detroit generate more explosive plays the rest of the way this season. And, to the first-year coordinator, it starts with having the right players on the field.

"I think the most explosive teams in the league have the best skill players," Johnson said. "That’s why teams are going after all these receivers in free agency and the draft right now. So, that plays a big part of it, but also, I think scheme can help that, and if you can get the right play against the right coverage, generally speaking, that can be a good thing.

"But, you watch it, sometimes, I look back at the first eight games here. I’ve had some of my best calls, in my opinion, have resulted in zero yards. And, we’ve just been that close to -- and then some of my worst calls have been some big plays for us, because the players make it right. And, that’s kind of the give and take of play-calling. So, generally speaking, it’s on these guys, if we can get the ball in their hands to make something happen. But, we’re trying to create as much separation schematically to help them.”

With Swift being limited recently, fellow running back Jamaal Williams has stepped up in a major way. In fact, the sixth-year pro is on pace for the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his NFL career.

In eight games this year, Williams has rushed for 545 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns.

"I think since we got him even a year ago, he’s been the model of consistency for us offensively," Johnson said of Williams. "He runs hard. It might not be flashy or sexy all the time, but he finds a way to always be falling forward when he’s being tackled. He’ll find creases. He’s got great vision, and he’s shown the ability to break tackles and potentially have some explosive runs for us, too. So, minus the one game, the Dallas game, I mean, he has been exactly what we want from a physical, downhill running back. He’s really embraced that role, and especially with 'Swifty' being dinged up here and there. He’s been able to take on a greater workload, and it’s been a great thing for us offensively.”