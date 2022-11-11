ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport

Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
TEXAS STATE
realtynewsreport.com

Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: More funding for pediatric cancer needed

HOUSTON – This year, more than 10,000 children are expected to be diagnosed with cancer. Dr. Michael Weiner, the Executive Director of Philanthropy for Dave Cantin Group Giving, says he has been a pediatric oncologist for more than 40 years. Dr. Weiner said when he began his career, nearly...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Word Power Church La Marque held its groundbreaking ceremony

Word Power Church La Marque held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday with both the Texas City-La Marque and League City Chambers of Commerce taking part in the event. Founded in 2011 by Pastor Brian Young and his wife, Tasha, Word Power Church was originally located in League City before the pandemic led them to hosting outdoor services at Mainland City Centre. The church recently purchased land off Magnolia Street in La Marque, not too far from where Young, a 1990 graduate of La Marque High School, grew up.
LA MARQUE, TX
fox26houston.com

Inside Armand Bayou's Martyn Farm Harvest Festival with FOX 26's 7-year-old guest reporter

HOUSTON - Residents southeast of Houston got to step outside and enjoy the cool weather as a former farm came to life. The Armand Bayou Nature Center opened the doors to its 42nd annual Martyn Farm Harvest Festival this weekend in Pasadena and FOX 26's photojournalist Dalene Fares got to capture the moments with our brand new guest reporter, 7-year-old Noah Ventura.
HOUSTON, TX
cohaitungchi.com

11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston

Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination

HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
HOUSTON, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Minute Suites Opens at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Minute Suites had its grand opening for its first location in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The new site is located near Gate C14. This location has 5 suites, a bathroom, and a shower, open 24 hours daily. Minute Suites were designed as a place to get work done...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

6 cats found dead, poisoned in west Houston townhome community

HOUSTON - In one west Houston townhome community, at least six cats have been found poisoned in the last few weeks and no one has been found responsible so far. The nightmare for Lynda Plant started on Oct. 24 at the Walkers Mark townhome community where she lives. She regularly feeds the area’s feral cats and on that day, some were found dead by poison.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Teen author and podcaster discuss ‘Teensplaining’

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, local teenage book author and podcaster, Bailey Moore. Moore is a freshman at Carnegie High School. Moore and Jordan Wright will talk about their new podcast about ‘Teensplaining.’ Plus, they are partnering up for ‘Giving Tuesday’ to give back to the homeless at the end of this month. They are joining “Project I am” to pack up 400 blessing bags and distribute them to the homeless.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Learn the early warning signs of diabetes in children and adults

HOUSTON – When her son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 9 years old, local mom Kayla Yates quickly learned how uneducated much of the world is about the disease. She’s now on a mission to help change that and both she and her son Landon Yates are teaming up with Nick Jonas’ Beyond Type 1 foundation to educate others on the warning signs of diabetes.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy