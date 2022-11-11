Read full article on original website
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
KHOU
97-year-old World War II veteran still remembers coming to Houston's Ellington Field at 18
Elmer "Mo" Longnecker flew 28 missions to Germany as a flight navigator during World War II. He still has the notes from all his missions.
Click2Houston.com
‘I feel like I failed my husband,’ Widow of Vietnam war veteran duped out of $2K, husband’s remains still missing
When the body of Barbara McFadden’s husband was picked up from Methodist West Hospital, she thought she’d be getting his ashes shortly after, but about a month and a half later she says she still has no idea where the Vietnam war marine veteran’s remains are. ”I...
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
realtynewsreport.com
Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: More funding for pediatric cancer needed
HOUSTON – This year, more than 10,000 children are expected to be diagnosed with cancer. Dr. Michael Weiner, the Executive Director of Philanthropy for Dave Cantin Group Giving, says he has been a pediatric oncologist for more than 40 years. Dr. Weiner said when he began his career, nearly...
Missing: Young dad in Houston for baby's surgery last seen Friday in Medical Center area
HOUSTON — Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch were in the Medical Center area Monday to help look for a man who has been missing since Friday. Ridge Cole, 28, was in Houston for his 13-month-old son's liver transplant at Texas Children's Hospital. Cole, his wife and their son, River, were staying at the Ronald McDonald House while the boy recovers from the surgery.
Planes that crashed mid-air during Dallas air show were out of Houston area, officials confirm
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News that...
thepostnewspaper.net
Word Power Church La Marque held its groundbreaking ceremony
Word Power Church La Marque held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday with both the Texas City-La Marque and League City Chambers of Commerce taking part in the event. Founded in 2011 by Pastor Brian Young and his wife, Tasha, Word Power Church was originally located in League City before the pandemic led them to hosting outdoor services at Mainland City Centre. The church recently purchased land off Magnolia Street in La Marque, not too far from where Young, a 1990 graduate of La Marque High School, grew up.
fox26houston.com
Inside Armand Bayou's Martyn Farm Harvest Festival with FOX 26's 7-year-old guest reporter
HOUSTON - Residents southeast of Houston got to step outside and enjoy the cool weather as a former farm came to life. The Armand Bayou Nature Center opened the doors to its 42nd annual Martyn Farm Harvest Festival this weekend in Pasadena and FOX 26's photojournalist Dalene Fares got to capture the moments with our brand new guest reporter, 7-year-old Noah Ventura.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston
Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Give thanks for local food journalism articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Click here for details. Business owners who would like to advertise can email us. Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader supported. Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted...
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination
HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
hotelnewsresource.com
Minute Suites Opens at George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Minute Suites had its grand opening for its first location in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The new site is located near Gate C14. This location has 5 suites, a bathroom, and a shower, open 24 hours daily. Minute Suites were designed as a place to get work done...
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
fox26houston.com
6 cats found dead, poisoned in west Houston townhome community
HOUSTON - In one west Houston townhome community, at least six cats have been found poisoned in the last few weeks and no one has been found responsible so far. The nightmare for Lynda Plant started on Oct. 24 at the Walkers Mark townhome community where she lives. She regularly feeds the area’s feral cats and on that day, some were found dead by poison.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for 28-year-old father who went missing near Brays Bayou
HOUSTON – Search efforts are now underway near the Texas Medical Center for a missing father from Oklahoma. Family members told KPRC that 28-year-old Ridge Kyle Cole was last seen Friday evening when he went out for a walk along the Brays Bayou in the 1900 block of Holcombe.
Click2Houston.com
Teen author and podcaster discuss ‘Teensplaining’
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, local teenage book author and podcaster, Bailey Moore. Moore is a freshman at Carnegie High School. Moore and Jordan Wright will talk about their new podcast about ‘Teensplaining.’ Plus, they are partnering up for ‘Giving Tuesday’ to give back to the homeless at the end of this month. They are joining “Project I am” to pack up 400 blessing bags and distribute them to the homeless.
Click2Houston.com
Learn the early warning signs of diabetes in children and adults
HOUSTON – When her son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 9 years old, local mom Kayla Yates quickly learned how uneducated much of the world is about the disease. She’s now on a mission to help change that and both she and her son Landon Yates are teaming up with Nick Jonas’ Beyond Type 1 foundation to educate others on the warning signs of diabetes.
