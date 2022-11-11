ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Man, 73, in critical condition after being hit by car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 73-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Thursday in Providence. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Doyle Avenue. Providence police said the 73-year-old, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was unresponsive and rushed to the hospital. The driver...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Providence dies

(WJAR) — A pedestrian struck by a car in Providence has died, authorities said Friday. Providence police said the 73-year-old man was hit Thursday night at Doyle Avenue and Camp Street and was taken to the emergency room, where health workers attempted to revive him with no success. He was pronounced dead on Thursday night, according to police.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC Connecticut

LifeStar Called to Crash on Route 6 in Killingly

LifeStar was called to a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Saturday afternoon and part of the road is currently closed. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 6 northbound is closed between Shippee School House Road and the Rhode Island state line. The crash involves a vehicle and...
KILLINGLY, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police issue update; verbal argument led to stabbing

Fall River Police have issued an update concerning a stabbing that took place on Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Hope Street in response to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 31-year-old man who had sustained...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

DA: 16-year-old girl who was wounded in New Bedford shooting has died

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in New Bedford on Saturday has died, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. learned that a bullet-riddled vehicle had been left at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

West Warwick boy patrolling neighborhood on two wheels

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Jenson Smigel, 12, calls himself a state trooper in training, patrolling his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Smigel’s wanted to be a police officer from a young age, and after watching shows like “Cops” and “Live PD,” he was inspired to take action. But for now, instead of a patrol car, he cruises the neighborhood on two wheels, keeping his community safe, one ticket at a time.
WEST WARWICK, RI

