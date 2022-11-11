Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
liveboston617.org
Victim Found in Burger King Bathroom after being Struck by Car on COlumbia Road
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 22:20 hours, Boston EMS, Boston Fire, and Boston Police from District B-2 responded to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck near Columbia and Washington Street. Upon arrival, first responders noted that the victim was no longer at the scene of...
ABC6.com
Man, 73, in critical condition after being hit by car in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 73-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Thursday in Providence. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Doyle Avenue. Providence police said the 73-year-old, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was unresponsive and rushed to the hospital. The driver...
Man dies after being hit by car in Providence
The 73-year-old man who was hit by a car and critically wounded Thursday evening has died, according to authorities.
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Providence dies
(WJAR) — A pedestrian struck by a car in Providence has died, authorities said Friday. Providence police said the 73-year-old man was hit Thursday night at Doyle Avenue and Camp Street and was taken to the emergency room, where health workers attempted to revive him with no success. He was pronounced dead on Thursday night, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
LifeStar Called to Crash on Route 6 in Killingly
LifeStar was called to a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Saturday afternoon and part of the road is currently closed. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 6 northbound is closed between Shippee School House Road and the Rhode Island state line. The crash involves a vehicle and...
Turnto10.com
Vehicle goes over guardrail in early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham
(WJAR) — A vehicle went over the guardrail in an early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. Troopers responded around 3:42 a.m. to the ramp from I-195 east to I-25 east in Wareham for the crash. Police say the driver was injured...
Man hit by car, critically wounded in Providence
A 73-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Providence Thursday evening, according to authorities.
Early morning fire destroys North Grafton business
NORTH GRAFTON — The owner of a spa and wellness center promises it will "be back stronger and better than ever" after an early morning, two-alarm fire Sunday gutted the business located inside a former Masonic lodge on North Main Street. "We are devastated and in shock. We are...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police issue update; verbal argument led to stabbing
Fall River Police have issued an update concerning a stabbing that took place on Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Hope Street in response to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 31-year-old man who had sustained...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police give update on daytime shooting where multiple shell casings found
Fall River Police are investigating a daytime shooting that took place Friday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Locust Street and Linden Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Investigators were able to confirm that a shooting did in fact occur...
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road construction for the week of November 14th
Fifth St. – At Borden St. Quarry St. (main abandonment) Rock St. – At Pearce St. heading south towards Prospect St. Stevens St. – Heading south from Chicago St.
Mayor: Shooting death of 16-year-old girl in New Bedford wasn’t random
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell tells 12 News detectives have made progress in the search for her killer.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit working to identify human remains discovered in the last 40 years
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit is actively working to identify every unidentified body or skeletal remains that have been discovered in the last 40 years. In these last 40 years, traditional methods using fingerprints or dental records have not resulted in the identification of any...
Woman alerts neighbors to fire at Providence apartment complex
The call came in just before 4 p.m. Friday from Stephen Hopkins Court on the city's East Side.
Missing 12-year-old North Kingstown girl found
The girl has since been reunited with her mother and is being evaluated as a precaution.
Dorchester woman facing firearm charges after traffic stop
BOSTON — A Dorchester woman is facing gun charges after police said they found a loaded 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat in her vehicle during a traffic stop. Angie Garcia, 29, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. At about 9:16 p.m. Saturday,...
fallriverreporter.com
One arrested, one wanted, in reported Fall River hammer attack that led to robbery
One Fall River man has been arrested and another is wanted in a reported hammer attack that led to a robbery. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, just after midnight, officers responded to the area of the Fall River Justice Center in response to reports of a man being assaulted with a hammer.
whdh.com
DA: 16-year-old girl who was wounded in New Bedford shooting has died
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in New Bedford on Saturday has died, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. learned that a bullet-riddled vehicle had been left at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
ABC6.com
‘She had lots of love to give’: Loved ones grieve loss of 16-year-old killed in shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Loved ones of Anali Farias, 16, are speaking out Friday after the teen died after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend. The shooting happened Saturday just before midnight on Bullard Street. Farias died Thursday, five days after the shooting. “She talked so much...
ABC6.com
West Warwick boy patrolling neighborhood on two wheels
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Jenson Smigel, 12, calls himself a state trooper in training, patrolling his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Smigel’s wanted to be a police officer from a young age, and after watching shows like “Cops” and “Live PD,” he was inspired to take action. But for now, instead of a patrol car, he cruises the neighborhood on two wheels, keeping his community safe, one ticket at a time.
