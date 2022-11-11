NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day

Williamsport, Pa. — It's Veterans Day. A day for reflection, gratitude, and to recognize the sacrifices that veterans across the nation and right here in Northcentral Pa. have made for their communities and country.

We asked our readers to nominate their favorite veteran to be honored. The winner was chosen by a random draw because, our whole staff agreed, how do you choose the winner based on merit? The selflessness it takes to leave your family, to endure the rigors of the armed forces, and serve your country in dangerous situations is real, and for us, respected.

By a draw out of a hat, we congratulate Stan Cary, today's NCPA Honored Veteran of the Day!

Stan Cary -- Marines, 10 years of service

Cary's nomination was submitted by Nancy Patchen, co-worker

"Stan works as the Community Outreach Specialist for UPMC Williamsport. He has an amazing energy and is devoted to making the community a great place to live.

"He coordinates the UPMC Community Life Center where he collaborates with community agencies and conducts workshops and support groups. As Outreach Specialist, he works to improve the lives of adults and children; one of his special interests is working to advance the care for the Autism Community.

"He is also a minister and serves as Chaplain for the Old Lycoming Township Police Department. He has worked tirelessly to help produce the Veteran Health tribute located at the Williamsport Medical Center. In addition, he is an active member of the North Central Pennsylvania Hospice Veteran Partnership."

Stan Cary, we thank you for your service!

Cary is the winner of a $100 gas and $100 grocery prize package!