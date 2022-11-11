ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

'Pissed' Commanders Players Speak Out Against 'Dark Cloud' Owner Dan Snyder

By Mike Fisher
Commander Country
Commander Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27t4ZH_0j7BQzRy00

Said QB Taylor Heinicke of Commanders ownership controversies: “Frustrating ... It seems like every week something pops up.''

At some point, it had to happen.

Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin recently remarked that the organizational drama, scandal and controversy that so often shadows this team is something that the players work to block out.

" None of us are dumb,'' McLaurin said . "We know what’s going on. But at the same time, how are you going to let it affect what’s going on, on the field? I think as players, that’s what we can control.”

Sure. But not always. Not forever.

Not now.

In the owner Dan Snyder-led response to a lawsuit from D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine , the Commanders weaponized - in every sense of that word - the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example  of the “out-of-control violent crime in DC.''

It was tone-deaf and inappropriate ... and now the Commanders locker room is "pissed.''

Writes JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington : "Throughout the Dan Snyder drama, Commanders players have done a good job of trying to block it out, but I've heard it's different now. Players are mad lawyers tried to use Brian Robinson, a rookie, in their rebuttal about business issues.

"They might not say it publicly, but guys are pissed.''

And now - maybe in part because "none of us are dumb'' - they are starting to actually say it publicly.

Said second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste: "Since I arrived here, it's been a dark cloud over our organization.''

Said QB Taylor Heinicke: “It’s a little bit frustrating ... It seems like every week something pops up.''

Said O-lineman Charles Leno as the team prepares to play undefeated Philadelphia in a role as huge underdogs: "Of course it's upsetting. (Robinson) should've never been part of that situation ... You gotta be really callous (thick-skinned to play) here."

How Racine explains his action against Snyder, who is exploring the sale of the franchise : "The defendants clearly lied and clearly lied about what they were going to do about it. ... Mr. Snyder was not only aware of the toxic culture in his organization, he encouraged it, and participated in it. ...

"So far, the Commanders have gotten away with it. That stops today.''

The AG is of course talking about a legal conflict. But it seems something else "stops today'' as well: The locker room's silence on organizational drama, scandal and controversy.

Comments / 10

D & L Brannon
3d ago

These players should just shut up and play. They happily take the paycheck from Snyder.If they don’t like it with the Commanders stop taking the pay and depart.

Reply(3)
6
Anthony Kauffman
3d ago

so how do you keep the players from talking, threaten their jobs. ha that's a laugh. they might respond " oh no, you're gonna fire me." I guess I'll be forced to play for a team that isn't a complete joke."" oh no, how ever will I recover."

Reply
2
Dave Owen
3d ago

Dark cloud over the WFT .Can be many sources for the dark cloud. Right now from players burning bridges behind them maybe ?

Reply
3
Related
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Reportedly Getting Involved With Jeff Bezos’ Bid for Washington Commanders

Matthew McConaughey already owns a piece of one sports franchise. Now the actor may join Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and rapper/business mogul Jay Z for a bigger NFL prize. The New York Post reported Monday that McConaughey is joining the ownership group topped by Bezos and Jay Z in an attempt to buy the Washington Commanders. The Post got the info from a source the news site didn’t identify.
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Has Legally Changed His Name

A veteran NFL running back has legally changed his name. Randy "Duke" Johnson has gone by Duke Johnson for most of his professional career, but now it's official. The 29-year-old Bills running back has officially changed his first name to Duke. "Bills RB Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the...
Complex

Odell Beckham Jr. Talks Free Agency Options & MOON Partnership

All eyes are on Odell Beckham Jr, and truth be told, when are they not on Odell? Since entering the league in 2014, Odell has transcended fame when it comes to NFL players, easily catapulting himself into being one of the most famous faces this league has ever seen. OBJ is bolstering the highest social following of any NFL player including higher than Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes.
NEW YORK STATE
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy