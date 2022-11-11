SACRAMENTO - A man was arrested late Saturday after police evacuated a neighborhood due to a standoff in Sacramento. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, there was a heavy police and fire department activity near a residence in the 3000 block of C Street. It started when officers served the man, later identified as 37-year-old Alexander Hoch, with a warrant, and he refused to come out of the residence or comply with police orders to surrender.An armored police vehicle responded the scene, which is about three blocks northwest of McKinley Park, along the east side of Interstate 80.SWAT ultimately deployed a chemical agent into the residence which caused the suspect to surrender peacefully, according to police.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO