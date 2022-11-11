ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC10

Heavy police presence near McKinley Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are attempting to serve a warrant in the 3000 block of C Street, according to officials. The heavy police presence can be seen on C Street surrounding a home on the block. Police have blocked off C and 30th streets and Alhambra Boulevard.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Lincoln Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Nov. 18, the Lincoln Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Police said that the checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location within city limits from 7 p.m. to midnight. This location was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests […]
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man arrested after standoff in Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO - A man was arrested late Saturday after police evacuated a neighborhood due to a standoff in Sacramento. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, there was a heavy police and fire department activity near a residence in the 3000 block of C Street. It started when officers served the man, later identified as 37-year-old Alexander Hoch, with a warrant, and he refused to come out of the residence or comply with police orders to surrender.An armored police vehicle responded the scene, which is about three blocks northwest of McKinley Park, along the east side of Interstate 80.SWAT ultimately deployed a chemical agent into the residence which caused the suspect to surrender peacefully, according to police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured

PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide

On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County

BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
ROSEVILLE, CA
activenorcal.com

Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found

As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Male shot in Citrus Heights altercation in apartment parking lot dies

CITRUS HEIGHTS — One person was killed after reportedly being shot during an altercation in a Citrus Heights apartment parking lot Friday night.Just before 8 p.m., Citrus Heights Police said they were called to the Foxborough Apartments in the 7700 block of Antelope Road regarding an altercation between a group of people and shots heard.When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.There is no information on suspects, and the victim has not yet been identified.The incident remains under investigation.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

