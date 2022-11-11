Read full article on original website
CBS News
Nearby residents evacuated due to standoff in Sacramento
Police were serving a warrant on a man in the 3000 block of C Street Saturday. The man refused to come out of the house, say police. They evacuated nearby residents as a precaution.
actionnewsnow.com
BCSO is investigating a shooting on Saturday in 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a report of gunshots in the 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies say that during an investigation they were able to find a gunshot victim at a...
Heavy police presence near McKinley Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are attempting to serve a warrant in the 3000 block of C Street, according to officials. The heavy police presence can be seen on C Street surrounding a home on the block. Police have blocked off C and 30th streets and Alhambra Boulevard.
Lincoln Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Nov. 18, the Lincoln Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Police said that the checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location within city limits from 7 p.m. to midnight. This location was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests […]
Man arrested after standoff in Sacramento neighborhood
SACRAMENTO - A man was arrested late Saturday after police evacuated a neighborhood due to a standoff in Sacramento. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, there was a heavy police and fire department activity near a residence in the 3000 block of C Street. It started when officers served the man, later identified as 37-year-old Alexander Hoch, with a warrant, and he refused to come out of the residence or comply with police orders to surrender.An armored police vehicle responded the scene, which is about three blocks northwest of McKinley Park, along the east side of Interstate 80.SWAT ultimately deployed a chemical agent into the residence which caused the suspect to surrender peacefully, according to police.
actionnewsnow.com
Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured
PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide
On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
actionnewsnow.com
700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County
BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
KCRA.com
Northern California health experts urge caution during the holidays amid rising flu cases
Respiratory infections, including the flu, are on the rise heading into the holiday season. Dr. Hakeem Adeniyi with the Sacramento Native American Health Center said this includes the Northern California region. "The numbers are going up they are much higher than what we’ve seen in the last two years with...
activenorcal.com
Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River
“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
ca.gov
Chester Maintenance Employees Help Save Woman and Missing Dog After Terrifying Crash
A Ukiah woman is feeling extra thankful that several District 2 Maintenance employees were in the right place at the right time after a terrible car crash left her and her dogs stranded at the bottom of an embankment for over seven hours. According to Susanville CHP, Tina Milberger was...
'It's slapping the face of every veteran in Sacramento': Army & Air Force Exchange announces closure of McClellan BX
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service recently announced the closure of the McClellan Park Base Exchange in Sacramento at the end of November. Base exchanges allow active duty service members and approved veterans to buy various goods at a discounted price. "It's slapping the face...
KCRA.com
We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found
As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
Male shot in Citrus Heights altercation in apartment parking lot dies
CITRUS HEIGHTS — One person was killed after reportedly being shot during an altercation in a Citrus Heights apartment parking lot Friday night.Just before 8 p.m., Citrus Heights Police said they were called to the Foxborough Apartments in the 7700 block of Antelope Road regarding an altercation between a group of people and shots heard.When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.There is no information on suspects, and the victim has not yet been identified.The incident remains under investigation.
KCRA.com
Man dead after shooting at Citrus Heights apartment complex in Sacramento County
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One man is dead following a shooting in a parking lot at a Citrus Heights apartment complex in Sacramento County, authorities said. The shooting happened Friday around 7:57 p.m. at the Foxborough Apartments on Antelope Road off Sunrise Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene after...
