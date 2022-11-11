Read full article on original website
Is it politically incorrect to dress chimps as humans? American Greetings says yes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- American Greetings has stopped selling cards with images of chimpanzees in human costumes and poses, after a request years ago from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. We’re talking about why chimpanzees dressed in party hats is a problem on Today in Ohio. Listen...
‘A Christmas Story’ House for sale: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. You can’t put a price on holiday nostalgia. Perhaps that’s why the listing to sell the “A Christmas Story” House in Tremont has no price. The Cleveland landmark,...
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium
Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Light snow lands in Northeast Ohio; When will it end?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow has landed in Northeast Ohio. According to the National Weather Service, a mix of light rain and snow showers began Saturday and is expected to continue Sunday until 3 p.m. Sunday’s temperature is expected to only reach a high of 37 degrees, with a low of 31.
New Big Lots opening in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new Big Lots is opening soon in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, bringing new life to a site that held a vacant Kmart for years. Big Lots announced Monday that the new store at southeast corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street would open on Dec. 10 at 8:45 a.m. The store is about 34,000-square-feet, and sits in a new building that replaced that Kmart that closed in 2017.
Going to Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game? 42 North Brewing, The Lofts airbnb founded by Clevelanders (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For fans heading up Interstate 90 to Sunday’s Browns-Bills game, there’s a pregame option worth checking out: 42 North Brewing Co., located a few miles east of Highmark Stadium. You might come across some Bills fans still in shock over Sunday’s crazy loss to...
What happens to all those raked leaves your city siphons off your tree lawn?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the days wane and the temperatures drop, so do the leaves from the trees. According to the Weather Channel, trees in the northern hemisphere lose their leaves during autumn as a key strategy to survive adverse weather conditions. Leaves are literally “pushed” from the trees to help them conserve both water and energy throughout unfavorable weather.
Report: Man found in Ohio with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative. Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence. Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love. The movement now turning 4...
cleveland19.com
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
cleveland19.com
Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
Camera catches Cleveland waste collectors tossing recycling bin in trash truck
Cleveland city leaders are trying to figure out why a city waste collection crew took a resident’s recycling bin and put the bin itself in the city’s trash truck for disposal last week.
Death of man at 2014 Jason Aldean concert in Cleveland ruled homicide, reports say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The death of a man who fell five stories down a garbage chute at Progressive Field during a July 2014 concert has been ruled a homicide, according to multiple reports. WJW Channel 8 reports that the Lorain County Coroner’s Office released its ruling on Monday on...
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
Cleveland’s “A Christmas Story” house is for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just in time for the holidays, The Christmas Story House – the very real residence that stood in for the fictional Parker home in the classic 1983 holiday film -- is for sale, along with related campus buildings. The main house is at 3159 West 11th...
Rocky River School District looks to future after levy passage
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River City School District is making plans for the future based on passage of its first new-money levy since 2017. According to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, the 4.9-mill continuing levy for current expenses and general permanent improvements was approved by 52.48 percent of the vote.
Showers with a chance of snow: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s hard to believe, but Tuesday’s high high around 41 degrees could be the high point for the week. The National Weather Service’s forecast for tomorrow calls for light breezes and showers with a slight chance of morning snow mixed in. Rain chances will continue on through Wenesday morning. Tuesday night will see lows in the mid 30s. That also looks to be as warm as things will get Wenesday as a bit more snow is likely.
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
