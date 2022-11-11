ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, GA

Douglas County eight-year-old saves family from house fire

By Jonathan O’Brien
WSB Radio

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zw5PH_0j7BOzfM00

(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga.) — This past Monday, it was an alarming wake-up call for a family in Douglas County. Eight-year-old Channing Johnson, second grader at Mount Carmel Elementary, says that “I was watching TV and I smelled smoke!”

The boy jumped up and alerted his family, helping them to evacuate. His mother, sister, and babysitter were able to escape safely. There were no casualties or fatalities.

“This kid is just terrific. Very smart, very calm, very brave,” says Douglas County fire chief Eric Philips. Although the source of the fire is still under investigation, the department indicated that they believe an electrical wire is to blame.

Philips also said he’s hoping Channing will come work for him some day. citing his “firefighting tendencies.”

WSB Radio anchor/reporter Jonathan O’Brien contributed to reporting for this story.





