Motley Fool

Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today

China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
freightwaves.com

US imports from China falling faster than from other countries

America and China remain intimately intertwined via trade despite worsening tensions over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war. More than a third of all U.S. containerized imports arrive from China. More than a sixth of China’s export value derives from U.S. purchases. But there are growing signs of at least...
CBS San Francisco

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
Citrus County Chronicle

Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data released Tuesday. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks jump after China trims quarantine period, up more than 7%

Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed up 2.98% at...
WGAU

China consumer, factory activity down as virus controls rise

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened as anti-virus controls following a rise in infections weighed on the economy. Retail sales sank 0.5% compared with a year ago, down from September’s 2.5% expansion, as millions of people were confined to their...
Autoblog

Tesla may start exporting China-made EVs to U.S. and Canada, sources say

SHANGHAI — Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker's deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether parts made...
WWD

With Less Excitement Around Singles’ Day, Alibaba and JD.com Keep Sales Results Under Wraps

SHANGHAI — For the first time in 14 years, neither Alibaba nor JD.com released sales data, or gross merchandise volume, for Singles’ Day, the most important online shopping festival in China. Alibaba revealed that this year’s GMV results “stayed in line” with last year’s performance “despite macro challenges and COVID-19-related impact.” JD.com said sales “surpassed industry growth rate” and “set new records.”More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing On Nov. 11, the actual day of Singles’ Day, China rolled out plans toward relaxing the...
Motley Fool

1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts

Bill.com nearly doubled its revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 despite the slowing economy. The company serves 420,000 business customers, and it could process more than $250 billion in transactions over the next year. 91% of analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal gave Bill.com stock the highest...
msn.com

Alibaba Stock Primed for Rebound on Sales Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are betting Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. may finally see its fortunes turn around after a rough 2022 plagued by a 40% slump in the shares and rare sell calls from Wall Street analysts. Most Read from Bloomberg. Options data show that traders are pulling back on buying...

