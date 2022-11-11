SHANGHAI — For the first time in 14 years, neither Alibaba nor JD.com released sales data, or gross merchandise volume, for Singles’ Day, the most important online shopping festival in China. Alibaba revealed that this year’s GMV results “stayed in line” with last year’s performance “despite macro challenges and COVID-19-related impact.” JD.com said sales “surpassed industry growth rate” and “set new records.”More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing On Nov. 11, the actual day of Singles’ Day, China rolled out plans toward relaxing the...

1 DAY AGO