Friday Midday Forecast: Rain likely today, turning much colder

By Andrew Samet
 4 days ago

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Temperatures falling through the 50s in northern parts of our area during the afternoon. For Deep East Texas, highs will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: N 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight and mainly in Deep East Texas. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: N 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: N 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 33. High: 54. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a 100% chance of it being cold. Low: 40. High: 48. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain in the morning. Low: 40. High: 50. Wind: N 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 41. High: 51. Wind: N 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 38. High: 52. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

