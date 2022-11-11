Read full article on original website
West Lafayette man faces Indiana's first lifetime hunting suspension
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man will not be allowed to hunt in Indiana for the rest of his life after an investigation caught him illegally hunting wild turkeys in Indiana and six other states. Hanson Pusey, 25, is the first person in Indiana's history to receive...
Man sentenced to lifetime hunting ban, a first for Indiana
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier is banned from hunting for life, in a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in the state, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. A man from West Lafayette, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey, was found to be illegally hunting wild...
Indiana man served first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting ban after multiple violations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has received multiple charges in addition to a lifetime hunting ban following an Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigation. Hanson Pusey, 25, from West Lafayette was sentenced to a lifetime hunting suspension in Warren County Court, in addition to home detention, probation and...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
ISP: 2 people lead police on multi-county chase in U-Haul across southern Indiana on I-65
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A New Albany man and woman led police on a car chase through three counties in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It started shortly before 3 p.m. when 36-year-old Chance Money and 36-year-old Jessica Holliday left the scene of a reported theft at a Home Depot in a U-Haul box truck just as Seymour Police Department officers arrived.
DNR offers free admission to Indiana’s state parks on Black Friday
This year, get outside and enjoy Indiana’s natural spaces on Friday, Nov. 25. Admission is free at all Indiana DNR properties, and you can earn the chance to win nearly everything you need for a great picnic from the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF). The prize package is valued...
Meet the Person Who Owns More Land in Indiana Than Anyone Else
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. And, he used it to turn his family farm into a farming empire.
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
LIST: Winter events, holiday activities in central Indiana that you don't want to miss
Make the most of the winter season by trying out some of the best cold-weather activities central Indiana has to offer. If you needed a sign — or maybe a gentle nudge — to season the day this winter, this is it. The holiday season has finally arrived!...
What you need to know as Deer Hunting Firearms Season begins in Indiana
Deer Hunting Firearms season in the Hoosier state begins Nov. 12 and lasts until Nov. 27. One of the most common hunting-related injuries is tree stand accidents.
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
Indiana tax revenues surge again in October, on pace for significant surplus
Indiana tax collections are already more than $700 million ahead of what the state budget needs, just four months into the fiscal year. September was the first time in more than a year that Indiana revenues failed to meet expectations. But that was mostly because of a delay in processing some income taxes – shifting that money from September to October.
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass
A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
CUMBELAND CO RAPIST FOUND DEAD IN INDIANA
At approximately 10 pm last night Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriffs’ Office were at. a residence in Indiana attempting to apprehend Brian Heinsohn after investigative information. was received. As law enforcement officers knocked on the door at the residence, they believed. they heard a gun shot. SWAT...
Did You See the Fireball in the Southern Indiana Sky Earlier This Week?
If you happened to be outside one night earlier this week, you may have seen a bright light streak across the sky over southern Indiana and western Kentucky, and thought, "What was that?" Of course, you were probably alone, so when you told people what you saw they probably thought you were losing your mind. But, rest assured, you are not. A bright light did quickly shoot across the sky Tuesday night that could be seen by anyone in southern Indiana or western Kentucky who happened to be looking up at the right time. So, what was it?
Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize
INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
