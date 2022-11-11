Read full article on original website
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Light Up Eastern + Central Maine in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Downtown Bangor’s ‘Plaid Friday’ Shopping Event Is November 25th
Shop local this holiday season in the heart of Downtown Bangor!. This year, holiday shoppers can avoid the lines, stress, and the hunting for parking spots that come with the typical retail places on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. Instead, why not sleep in and join the party in Downtown Bangor for "Plaid Friday" and small business Saturday shopping alternatives.
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
Bangor Mall Hosts The Final Craft Fair Of 2022 This Weekend
You have one last chance to get a head start on holiday shopping this weekend at the Bangor Mall!. Let's face it, buying gifts for friends and family can be a bit of a pain (In my case anyway!) so having the opportunity to have hundreds of vendors all in one place to get things done, doesn't sound like a bad idea right?
Frankie Is Back And He Says A Storm Is Coming Bangor!
You've heard Frankie featured regularly on the Z Morning Show with the storm updates he publishes on his YouTube channel. We like to follow him and let people in on his forecasts whenever Maine has any kind of storm on the way. We checked in with our pal Todd Simcox,...
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
‘Barnaby’s’ Returns Again For A Thanksgiving Eve Throwback Party
Get ready to go back in time to The "Barnyard"...again. The Bangor Grande Hotel & Conference Center, located at 357 Odlin Road in Bangor, is the former Ramada Inn, where for many years was the number one destination for night life here in the area. After The Bounty Tavern ended...
foxbangor.com
2 warming centers open in Bangor
BANGOR– The following warming centers are currently open 7 days/week.:. Check in between 2 and 4 pm for overnight stay. Breakfast and dinner provided. Volunteers are always welcome.
A Couple Visits Bar Harbor And Share Their Thoughts On Our Food
You always hear what people love about Maine, how about two people from New Orleans, who tell you what they don’t like?. Tenaj & Tino, are a married travel couple from New Orleans. 4 years ago they quit their jobs and sold everything to travel the world. They lived...
Here’s a Fresh Look at the New Brewer Riverwalk Expansion
If you haven't been down to the Brewer Riverwalk in a while, you might be interested to know that things look a little different out that way. This August, the City started an expansion project that would add to the paved walkway on Hardy St., from about where Mason's Brewing sits, back towards the 395 bridge to South Main St.
wabi.tv
1 killed in Corinth crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
Don’t Miss A Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display In Ellsworth
Just about everyone puts up Christmas decorations and light displays when the holidays come around, but some people take it next level. Like Clark Griswold level. Starting Friday, November 25th, and running until the end of 2022, there will be a light display in Ellsworth that you can enjoy from the comfort of you vehicle.
Yes, Of Course, There’s A Veterans Day Parade in Brewer-Bangor
We have to honor our veterans. And Veterans Day is the day. Great day for a parade. Bangor High School Army Junior ROTC confirmed it. Veterans. Their Families. Supporters. Parade lovers. And people who just love a beautiful fall day…. Here are the details. The Parade steps off at 10:15...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
Bangor Area Restaurants That Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day
If you want to leave the cooking to someone else, there are plenty of Bangor-area options from which to choose!. As my mother will attest, cooking a Thanksgiving Day meal is a ton of work and preparation. She can never understand why we don't immediately want to help clean up afterward. I mean, you are supposed to unbutton your pants and watch football for at least an hour right? Maybe even squeeze a nap in? Then, it's time for pie, then another hour on the couch.
