kelo.com
Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
Reward offered in South Dakota dog shooting case
A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog.
Fatal South Dakota crash on I-90 closes stretch from SF to Hartford
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls Friday.
more955.com
Centerville man identified as fatality in Minnehaha County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29 at around 9:45 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire. Jerry Null, the 69-year-old SUV driver, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Madison Daily Leader
Ericksons promise new adventures at Prairie Shores
Since being established as a 4-H campground in 1941, Camp Lakodia has been a key site near Madison and has operated with a variety of functions. It was purchased in 2002 by the Communication Services for the Deaf (CSD), who hosted camps for deaf or hearing-impaired children. The CSD also...
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell Area CrimeStoppers and Mitchell police asking for public’s help in finding two who forcibly entered a business
On 11-12-22 at approximately 3:50 A.M. two unknown individuals forcibly entered a business in the 1400 block of North Main, Mitchell. One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white shoes. The other was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a design on the front, camouflage pants, and black Croc type footwear. See attached photographs of suspects.
mitchellnow.com
DWU volleyball hosting NAIA National Tournament match at Corn Palace
MITCHELL — The No. 6 DWU Tigers were selected to host an opening round match of the NAIA National Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 19, against Kansas Wesleyan. The match will be at the Corn Palace and time is TBA.
mitchellnow.com
One arrested after stabbing in Mitchell
On 11-13-22 at approximately 0131 hours, the Mitchell Police Department responded to the 1100 block of East First Ave for a reported stabbing. Responding officers discovered three stabbing victims with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old Anthony Zotti, DOB 5-1-1996 was arrested for 1 count Domestic Aggravated Assault SDCL 22-18-1.1 and 1 count Aggravated Assault 22-18-1.1. All parties involved knew each other and alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident.
