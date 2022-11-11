SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29 at around 9:45 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire. Jerry Null, the 69-year-old SUV driver, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO