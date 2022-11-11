ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The World’s Population Just Hit 8 Billion

The world’s population was projected to hit 8 billion people on Tuesday—adding more than 1 billion people in just 12 years, according to a UN announcement. The majority of the growth occurred in Asia, which grew by roughly 700 million people since 2011, with India adding 180 million people alone. In fact, the South Asian nation is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in 2023. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the explosive growth as a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it’s a “testament to scientific breakthroughs and improvements in nutrition, public health and sanitation,” he said. However, an exponentially increasing population also means a strain to food supply, climate disasters, and income inequality. The announcement also comes at a time when the birth rate has stagnated, falling to less than 1 percent per year. That means that the world population isn’t expected to rise another billion until 2037. However, with the war in Ukraine and a growing climate crisis, Guterres still warns that the expanding population is cause for concern. Read it at CNNGot a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
Daily Mail

Apple launches its iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite in the US and Canada that lets users send messages while in a dead zone - but it has yet to reveal pricing

Apple has officially launched its long-awaited Emergency SOS via satellite in the United States and Canada, allowing iPhone 14 users to send text messages in the event of an emergency while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The messages are sent in about 15 seconds if the user has a...
FLORIDA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs as a handful of activists held a symbolic protest at a secure, designated area outside the U.N. summit venue to highlight restrictions felt by demonstrators

Comments / 0

Community Policy