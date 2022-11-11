Read full article on original website
The World’s Population Just Hit 8 Billion
The world’s population was projected to hit 8 billion people on Tuesday—adding more than 1 billion people in just 12 years, according to a UN announcement. The majority of the growth occurred in Asia, which grew by roughly 700 million people since 2011, with India adding 180 million people alone. In fact, the South Asian nation is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in 2023. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the explosive growth as a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it’s a “testament to scientific breakthroughs and improvements in nutrition, public health and sanitation,” he said. However, an exponentially increasing population also means a strain to food supply, climate disasters, and income inequality. The announcement also comes at a time when the birth rate has stagnated, falling to less than 1 percent per year. That means that the world population isn’t expected to rise another billion until 2037. However, with the war in Ukraine and a growing climate crisis, Guterres still warns that the expanding population is cause for concern. Read it at CNNGot a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
Investors should cash in gains from the recent stock surge because a recession looms if the Fed doesn't pivot, JPMorgan says
"Our optimism is tempered by the still elevated recession risks, and risk that the October CPI data proves anomalous," JPMorgan said.
Apple launches its iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite in the US and Canada that lets users send messages while in a dead zone - but it has yet to reveal pricing
Apple has officially launched its long-awaited Emergency SOS via satellite in the United States and Canada, allowing iPhone 14 users to send text messages in the event of an emergency while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The messages are sent in about 15 seconds if the user has a...
Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs as a handful of activists held a symbolic protest at a secure, designated area outside the U.N. summit venue to highlight restrictions felt by demonstrators
Extraordinary moment Chinese rioters flip police car & storm barricades in rare protests over ‘Zero-Covid’ lockdowns
DRAMATIC video shows the moment Chinese rioters flipped a police car in a rare protest over Zero Covid lockdowns. The footage was taken in the city of Guangzhou, where residents have been seen battling with hazmat clad lockdown enforcers. Footage also shows protesters tearing down barriers and shouting “no more...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
Seven European governments have pledged $105.6 million in funding for countries vulnerable to the effects of climate change
Pound rallies as US PPI inflation falls; insolvencies jump as UK economy weakens – business live
October’s producer price index figures fuel hopes that US inflation is easing, as company insolvencies in England and Wales jump
Cop27: Alaa Abd el-Fattah breaks hunger strike; news groups around the world join call for climate justice – live
A joint editorial published by the Guardian and more than 30 partners calls for rich countries to pay their fair share towards solving the climate crisis
