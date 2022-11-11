Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn end lower as crude oil sags; wheat firms
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures fell on Monday on spillover pressure from crude oil along with uncertainty about export demand for U.S. supplies of both crops, analysts said. But wheat futures rose on signs of global export demand while traders continued to monitor prospects for...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises for 3rd session on strong demand, market eyes Russia-Ukraine deal
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday as strong global export demand underpinned the market, while traders continued to monitor prospects for the renewal of an export corridor deal between Russia and Ukraine. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans firmed. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops on rising odds of Ukraine export deal extension, corn down
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, falling for the first time in three sessions, weighed down by rising expectations that an export corridor deal for Ukrainian grains would be renewed. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans firmed. "Market sentiment got a material, but ultimately brief, lift...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains ease as firm dollar, China demand weigh
* China COVID-19 cases revive demand worries * Dollar rebounds as Fed official cools interest rate hopes * Grain market eyes ongoing Ukraine corridor talks (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans edged lower on Monday, curbed by a rebound in the dollar and renewed doubts about Chinese demand after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the world's second-largest economy. Grain markets were also monitoring discussions over renewing an export corridor from war-torn Ukraine before a deadline next weekend, with Moscow citing constructive talks with United Nations officials while saying agreement was yet to be reached. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.5% at $14.42-1/2 bushel by 1252 GMT. CBOT wheat edged down 0.4% to $8.10-1/2 a bushel and corn fell 0.4% to $6.55-1/4 a bushel. Grain markets were buoyed on Friday by a weaker dollar and news that China would ease some coronavirus-related restrictions. However, the announcement of the highest number of local COVID-19 cases in China in over six months and worries in crude oil markets about soft Chinese demand cooled sentiment in crop markets too. China is the world's largest soybean importer. Comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve official about interest rates also dampened investor hopes sparked by lower than expected October inflation. Wheat markets have been capped by competitive prices of Russian wheat as well as hopes the U.N.-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine will be prolonged. Saudi state buyer SAGO on Monday said it had bought just over 1 million tonnes of wheat, much more than it had sought in the tender, with traders suggesting Russian wheat may be used to cover a large part of the optional-origin purchase. The ongoing talks over the Black Sea grain corridor were part of a busy geopolitical agenda, with the U.S. and Chinese presidents meeting on Monday ahead of a summit of G20 nations. The wheat market was also wrestling with Argentine supply. The country's wheat exports this season will not quite reach half of last season's, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Friday. The return of rain may provide some pre-harvest relief to drought-affected wheat crops, although later-developing corn and soybeans may benefit more, traders said. Prices at 1252 GMT Last Chang Pct End Ytd Pct e Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 810.50 -3.25 -0.40 770.75 5.16 CBOT corn 655.25 -2.75 -0.42 593.25 10.45 CBOT soy 1442.50 -7.50 -0.52 1339.25 7.71 Paris wheat 325.75 -1.50 -0.46 276.75 17.71 Paris maize 318.25 -1.75 -0.55 226.00 40.82 Paris rape 629.00 -7.25 -1.14 754.00 -16.58 WTI crude oil 87.79 -1.17 -1.32 75.21 16.73 Euro/dlr 1.03 0.00 -0.37 1.1368 -9.27 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Agriculture Online
FOCUS-New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector
SPIRITWOOD, North Dakota, Nov 14 (Reuters) - North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans slip on firm dollar, Chinese demand hopes curb losses
Soybeans fall after rally, China demand hopes support. China eases COVID-19 curbs, raise expectations of higher demand. U.S. dollar steadies after Fed caution on inflation. (Recasts with change in market direction, adds quote) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid on Monday with a firm dollar...
Agriculture Online
China pork imports set to rise amid questions around hog herd size
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China is set to increase pork imports in the coming months, industry participants said, after losses for farmers last year in the world's top pork producer caused a reduction in hog output that appears larger than official data suggests. Pork is by far China's favourite...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops on Ukraine corridor extension hopes
* Hopes rise for extension of Ukraine export deal beyond Nov. 19 * Corn and soybeans edge down as China demand doubts also weigh (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by signs of progress in talks to extend a wartime export deal for Ukrainian grains. Corn and soybeans edged lower as hopes of continued Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea and worries about Chinese demand countered support from a weaker dollar. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.3% at $8.07-1/2 a bushel by 1057 GMT. In Europe, December wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 1.7% at 318.50 euros ($332.04) a tonne, just off an earlier two-month low. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said that the United Nations had told him of written U.S. and EU promises to remove obstacles to exporting Russian grain and fertilisers. Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the discussions, reported that Moscow is likely to allow the corridor deal to be renewed after its initial duration expires on Nov. 19. The Kremlin's spokesman later said Russia would announce its decision "at the appropriate time". "This week feels more friendly regarding the corridor," one European trader said. The Kremlin had said on Monday that talks with the United Nations last week had been constructive, raising hopes that the deal can be rolled over smoothly. "The renewal, or otherwise, of Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor this week remains the elephant in the room," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We expect the corridor will, ultimately, be renewed. But, like most, we are wary of what kind of disruptive skulduggery Russia's president might think of." Hopes of continued Ukrainian exports along with competitive prices of a record Russian crop have taken attention away from adverse weather in Argentina and Australia in the run-up to harvesting in the southern hemisphere exporting nations. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $6.54-1/2 a bushel and soybeans eased by 0.3% to $14.36-1/4 a bushel. Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, projected an increase in U.S. corn plantings for 2023, according to portions of an IHS client note seen by Reuters. Prices at 1057 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 807.50 -11.00 -1.34 770.75 4.77 CBOT corn 654.50 -2.75 -0.42 593.25 10.32 CBOT soy 1436.25 -4.25 -0.30 1339.25 7.24 Paris wheat 318.50 -5.50 -1.70 276.75 15.09 Paris maize 312.25 -5.50 -1.73 226.00 38.16 Paris rape 620.75 -5.25 -0.84 754.00 -17.67 WTI crude oil 85.16 -0.71 -0.83 75.21 13.23 Euro/dlr 1.04 0.01 0.96 1.1368 -8.30 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.9592 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Savio D'Souza and David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise for second session as China eases COVID curbs
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Monday, as China's decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions triggered hopes for improved economic activity and higher demand in the world's top importer of the oilseed. Wheat rose on uncertainty over supplies from the Black Sea region, while corn...
Agriculture Online
What will it take to relieve Nebraska’s drought?
Agricultural Extension climatologist Al Dutcher recapped Nebraska’s 2022 harvest, and looked ahead to explain what may happen in weather patterns headed into the new year on a recent call with Successful Farming. According to the Nov.14 Crop Progress Report published by USDA, 100% of soybeans, 95% of corn, and 94% of sorghum in the state has been harvested.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures end mostly lower, hog futures climb
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) live cattle futures closed mostly lower on Monday on technical selling and worries about consumer demand for high-priced cuts of beef, traders said. Most-active CME February live cattle futures settled down 0.700 cent at 152.550 cents per lb. Deferred contracts also...
Agriculture Online
Bull markets: Long tail?
When thinking about stored corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as the upcoming year’s crops, it is important to note that prices reached decade-high levels in 2022. Increased demand, supply disruptions, and speculative buying (as measured by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) were all factors driving prices higher. The...
Agriculture Online
3 farmers talk successes and mistakes of 2022 growing season
KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. Just like that, winter temperatures arrived last Friday as the windchill registered 2 degrees above zero. That is a lot colder than usual for this time of the year in western Iowa. Luckily, we were able to finish our corn harvest off last week before the deep freeze set in.
Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects as other activists held a symbolic human and environmental rights protest and called for financing for vulnerable nations suffering devastating impacts of climate change. Countries...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Russia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal
Moscow demands removal of obstacles to food, fertiliser exports. Russia wants state bank reconnected to SWIFT - minister. (Recasts with deputy foreign minister's comments) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy down 4-5 cents, corn down 3-4 cents, wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Mixed, down 3 cents to up 15 cents. * Wheat mixed, with most-active CBOT...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat rises on stronger rouble, talks to prolong Black Sea export deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose last week as the rouble strengthened and as talks about extending the Black Sea deal allowing Ukrainian shipments continued, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $317.5 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, up $5.5 from a week earlier, IKAR said in a note. Russia's grain exports at 1.0 million tonnes last week were unchanged from the previous week, another consultancy, Sovecon said, citing port data. "There are a lot of complaints both from exporters and domestic consumers about the lack of railcars," it said. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 17.5 million hectares, compared with 18.2 million hectares around the same date a year ago, the consultancy said. Overall weather conditions remain fine for development of the winter crops, Sovecon said, adding that rains in the southern regions would improve crop conditions in this key winter wheat-producing region. The harvesting of the current sunflower seeds crop lags badly, Sovecon said. Only 64% of the area has been harvested by now, while typically it is above 90% at this time of the year, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,825 rbls/t +50 rbls wheat, European part ($212.9) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,050 rbls/t +75 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,750 rbls/t -425 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,300 rbls/t +150 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,300/t -$50 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,250/t +$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $767.5/t +$4.7 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 10: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 152.4 105.0 24.4 7.8 11.6 Crop, as of same 122.5 78.1 18.8 13.0 15.1 date in 2021 Yield, 3.36 3.59 3.09 5.80 1.82 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.74 2.81 2.39 5.39 1.59 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.3 29.2 7.9 1.4 6.4 mln hectares Harvested area, 44.8 27.8 7.9 2.4 9.5 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 60.2500 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Agriculture Online
Ukraine 2022/23 winter grain sowing 92% complete
KYIV, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine 2022/23 winter grain sowing is 92% complete at 4.4 million hectares so far, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The acreage included 3.7 million hectares of winter wheat, accounting for 93% of the expected area, ministry data showed. Farmers sowed 6.2 million hectares of winter wheat by Nov. 19, 2021.
Agriculture Online
15 minutes with cheesemakers Kevin and Shelby Lussier
Growing up on a dairy farm, Kevin Lussier believed there was no better life. From learning how to drive a tractor to working cows with his parents, the young Lussier knew following in his parents’ footsteps was a career he wanted to pursue. Before he could, his parents had...
Agriculture Online
Argentina confirms Mexico will allow beef imports
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said Saturday that Mexican authorities have given the green light for imports of boneless beef produced in the South American country. The announcement came after eight years of negotiations between the two countries and more than a decade since Mexico last imported...
Comments / 0