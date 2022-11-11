Read full article on original website
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Ramp closures to continue on I-277 this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Road crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will continue bridge repairs on the John Belk Freeway end of Interstate 277 this week, requiring overnight ramp closures for the work. Ramp and lane closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly. All...
Gastonia Police: Woman found dead after house fire
GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman was found dead after a house fire in Gastonia, police confirm. The Gastonia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Linwood Road Monday night shortly before 9:30 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a woman inside the home who had died. For the...
Pedestrian hit, killed in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Matheson Avenue in north Charlotte Monday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened just before the intersection of Matheson and North Tryon Street around 6:30 a.m., according to Medic. The pedestrian, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash on inner loop of I-485 causes major backups
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. Two of three lanes of the inner loop of I-485 were blocked due to the crash at mile marker 67, which is just before the interchange with I-77. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
South Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, investigators say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire at an apartment complex is under investigation after firefighters say it was caused intentionally. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Beacon Ridge Road around 12 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at the two-story complex in about 20 minutes.
One Dead, One Injured After Lancaster Crash
LANCASTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has since passed away from a crash on October 31st. Troopers say that on October 31st, just before 7:30 a.m., a 2002 Nissan SUV was driving north on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when they ran off the road and hit a ditch.
I-85 South near Sam Wilson Road in west Charlotte reopens after crash
A crash partially shut down Interstate-85 southbound Friday afternoon in west Charlotte, according to NCDOT.
Juvenile injured in Salisbury shooting, police investigating
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday. According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 416 Messner Street on Sunday around 1:48 a.m. When police arrived, they found a juvenile with gunshot injuries. The child was...
Person killed after being hit by car in NoDa, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — A person was killed after they were hit by a car Monday in north Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, paramedics confirmed. It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Matheson Avenue, east of North Tryon Street. MEDIC said they were called to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck. They confirmed Mingji Jin, 62, died at the scene.
Cold rain expected Tuesday with wintry weather in the mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday is going to be a chilly, wet and miserable day across the Charlotte area with cold rain expected in the metro and a mix of wintry weather in the North Carolina mountains, forecaster Larry Sprinkle said. Light rain moved into the Charlotte metro around 6...
'Our crews and passengers suffer' | American Airlines flight attendants to picket nationwide over contract disputes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants, represented by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), will hold picketing events Tuesday at 11 flight attendant bases across the country to bring attention to, what they say, is management's continued rejection of contract proposals. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Crash causes delay on North I-85 near Statesville Ave in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has closed multiple northbound lanes on Interstate 85 near Statesville Avenue, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the left 4 lanes were closed after Exit 39 for Statesville Ave as of 7:10 a.m. The crash was estimated to be cleared before 8:30 a.m. […]
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy
3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
David Tepper, Rock Hill leaders reach $20 million settlement over failed Panthers HQ
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The city of Rock Hill and GT Real Estate, a company created by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, tentatively agreed to a $20 million settlement over the team's failed headquarters and training facility in South Carolina, court documents show. The settlement, which a Delaware bankruptcy...
Teens charged with murder in Rock Hill shooting
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Four teenagers are facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Rock Hill early Monday, the Rock Hill Police Department said. Rock Hill police were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Paces River Avenue around midnight Sunday night. When officers got to the area, they found the 38-year-old victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Troopers: 13-Year-Old Killed In Accident on I-485 Outer near Pineville
The North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WCCB the victim in a deadly accident on I-485 near Pineville was 13-years-old. Troopers say a black suv traveling on the 485 on ramp from I-77 was attempting to merge on to 485 and lost control. The car ran off the road to the left and overturned. The suv was then struck by a FedEx truck. Four people in the SUV were transported to Atrium but the 13-year-old died at the scene. The FedEx driver was transported to Atrium Health Pineville with minor injuries.
Police in Rowan County looking for man, 82, who was reported missing
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. — Police in Rowan County are asking for help finding an 82-year-old man who was last seen Sunday night. The Granite Quarry Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Harold “David” Coon, who is believed to have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Investigators...
Customers on alert as authorities look for people accused of skimming bank cards at local ATM’s
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Crime Stoppers is looking for the people accused of putting card skimming devices on ATMs throughout the Charlotte area. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department believes it’s all connected to one Charlotte bank -- a State Employees Credit Union. Now, customers are on high alert. “It’s scary....
One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
