Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Ramp closures to continue on I-277 this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Road crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will continue bridge repairs on the John Belk Freeway end of Interstate 277 this week, requiring overnight ramp closures for the work. Ramp and lane closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly. All...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Woman found dead after house fire

GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman was found dead after a house fire in Gastonia, police confirm. The Gastonia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Linwood Road Monday night shortly before 9:30 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a woman inside the home who had died. For the...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian hit, killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Matheson Avenue in north Charlotte Monday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened just before the intersection of Matheson and North Tryon Street around 6:30 a.m., according to Medic. The pedestrian, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Crash on inner loop of I-485 causes major backups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. Two of three lanes of the inner loop of I-485 were blocked due to the crash at mile marker 67, which is just before the interchange with I-77. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, investigators say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire at an apartment complex is under investigation after firefighters say it was caused intentionally. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Beacon Ridge Road around 12 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at the two-story complex in about 20 minutes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, One Injured After Lancaster Crash

LANCASTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has since passed away from a crash on October 31st. Troopers say that on October 31st, just before 7:30 a.m., a 2002 Nissan SUV was driving north on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when they ran off the road and hit a ditch.
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

Juvenile injured in Salisbury shooting, police investigating

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday. According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 416 Messner Street on Sunday around 1:48 a.m. When police arrived, they found a juvenile with gunshot injuries. The child was...
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person killed after being hit by car in NoDa, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person was killed after they were hit by a car Monday in north Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, paramedics confirmed. It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Matheson Avenue, east of North Tryon Street. MEDIC said they were called to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck. They confirmed Mingji Jin, 62, died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Our crews and passengers suffer' | American Airlines flight attendants to picket nationwide over contract disputes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants, represented by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), will hold picketing events Tuesday at 11 flight attendant bases across the country to bring attention to, what they say, is management's continued rejection of contract proposals. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy

3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Teens charged with murder in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Four teenagers are facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Rock Hill early Monday, the Rock Hill Police Department said. Rock Hill police were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Paces River Avenue around midnight Sunday night. When officers got to the area, they found the 38-year-old victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers: 13-Year-Old Killed In Accident on I-485 Outer near Pineville

The North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WCCB the victim in a deadly accident on I-485 near Pineville was 13-years-old. Troopers say a black suv traveling on the 485 on ramp from I-77 was attempting to merge on to 485 and lost control. The car ran off the road to the left and overturned. The suv was then struck by a FedEx truck. Four people in the SUV were transported to Atrium but the 13-year-old died at the scene. The FedEx driver was transported to Atrium Health Pineville with minor injuries.
PINEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

