Horry County, SC

Person rescued from sunken car, taken to hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue says

By Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being rescued from a sunken vehicle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 6:17 a.m. to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road. The department’s dive team will be assisting with the removal of the sunken vehicle.

People are being asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

