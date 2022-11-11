Read full article on original website
US Air Force vet still strives to serve community
ODESSA, Texas — Chief Master Sergeant Hank Herrick has lived a life of servant leadership, including 30 years active duty with the United States Air Force from 1983 to 2013. “One of the core values for the air force, three core values, is service before self," Herrick said. "You hear a lot of talk about servant leadership, well we lived it in the military.”
Design process has started for potential new jail in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Conversations surrounding the potential new jail in Midland continued Monday at Midland County Commissioners Court. Public Works Director Andrew Avis addressed Commissioners on progress with the design process of the jail. “Where we are right now is we’ve begun the design process," said Avis. "It's a...
Senior Life Midland holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility
MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday in celebration of their new facility. The facility will be able to provide more meals to more seniors, and will act as a way to counteract the growing population in Midland. “So before the renovation, Senior Life was...
West Texans gear up for annual Christmas celebrations
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland the City of Odessa are preparing to celebrate the holiday season with exciting Christmas events. In Odessa, festivities will take place on Dec. 3. Attendees can write letters to Santa at the Copper Rose Building from 2-5 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus, their...
Midland College Military Resource Center provides services for veteran students
MIDLAND, Texas — For 26 years, Jesus Ortega served all over in the U.S. Navy. "Been around the world twice in my lifetime," said Ortega. "I’ve stepped foot on just about every country and continent, I'm very grateful for that." However, now retired as a veteran, he has...
[WATCH]: Woman Rebukes Man Harassing Her at Crunch Fitness in Odessa, TX
One woman from Odessa, Texas had finally had enough, as you'll see in the video below. It had been going on for awhile. But finally, one young Texas woman from Odessa found the courage to rebuke a man who'd been harassing her during her workouts at her Crunch Fitness location.
Midland Landmark: What is the Deal with the ‘The Pepto Bismol House’?
This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
Keep Midland Beautiful holding annual Texas Recycles Day
MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful will be hosting its annual Texas Recycles Day. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the parking lot of the Midland College Chaparral Center. Citizens can recycle a variety of items for free, which keeps electronics...
Victims in deadly Midland crash identified
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The driver, 25-year-old Ricardo Leyva, Jr., of Midland, died at the scene. MPD said the only passenger, 18-year-old Daniel Leyva, also of Midland, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The crash […]
'It's a small token of appreciation for the sacrifice that they make'
MIDLAND, Texas — The Red Plate Diner in Midland is offering a deal for veterans on veterans day. The diner will serve veterans free biscuits and gravy during breakfast hours, and two free scoops of ice cream on a waffle cone after that until they close at 4 P.M.
Red Plate Diner to hold Veterans Day Special
MIDLAND, Texas — Red Plate Diner in Midland will be holding a special Veteran's Day event on Friday. All local veterans are invited to stop by the diner and receive either a free breakfast or ice cream. This deal is the diner's way of saying thank you to all veterans for their service and everything they have done.
Midland High graduate has role in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
MIDLAND, Texas — Many people hit the movie theaters in big numbers over the weekend to see the "Black Panther" sequel, "Wakanda Forever." The film has been a huge success, earning an estimated $180 million across North America in its debut. That's the second-best opening weekend of the year,...
Odessa Animal Shelter to host adoption event at Odessa Jackalopes game
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event during the Odessa Jackalopes game on November 11. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum and the adoption fees are $27 cash only. For more information, people...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Compass falls to Early in Bi-District round
SWEETWATER, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Compass Cougars fell to Early High School 62-0 in the opening round of playoffs ending their season with a 4-7 record.
Midland woman arrested after DPS pursuit
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after she allegedly led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in a high-speed pursuit. Zion Niblett, 23, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot, Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container, and three […]
Two dead after crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Two people were killed in a car crash in Midland on November 13. According to a press release from the city, around 3:00 a.m., the Midland Police Department responded to a crash near the 200 block of W. Front St. Officers on scene determined that a...
Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury
MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
Nimitz student arrested for claiming to have gun on campus
ODESSA, Texas — A seventh grader at Nimitz Middle School was arrested Monday for claiming to have a gun on campus. According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, the student told other students he had a gun in his backpack. The campus police officer investigated and determined he did...
This Historic Odessa Car Show Set To Celebrate 51 Years With Awesome Cars, Shelly Lares, Z-RO, and More!
The Tradition continues! And, what a tradition it is. Every WEEKEND before Thanksgiving the Ector County Coliseum has been the home of one the biggest and longest CAR SHOWS in the Permian Basin! And this year it's celebrating 51 years!. • TEJANO SUPER SHOW NOVEMBER 19TH AND 20TH. Two big...
A List Of Restaurants That Will Be Open This Year On Thanksgiving Day!
The holidays do not look the same for everyone and that is perfectly ok. With Thanksgiving coming next week, the time is now to start making your plans. Are you planning to be with family and eat to your heart's content? Will you be having a Friendsgiving this year or will you be forced to spend the holiday alone because you live away from family? Whatever your situation, in case no one wants to bother cooking this year, I've got you covered with restaurants that will be open ON Thanksgiving Day.
