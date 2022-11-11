ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

US Air Force vet still strives to serve community

ODESSA, Texas — Chief Master Sergeant Hank Herrick has lived a life of servant leadership, including 30 years active duty with the United States Air Force from 1983 to 2013. “One of the core values for the air force, three core values, is service before self," Herrick said. "You hear a lot of talk about servant leadership, well we lived it in the military.”
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Design process has started for potential new jail in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Conversations surrounding the potential new jail in Midland continued Monday at Midland County Commissioners Court. Public Works Director Andrew Avis addressed Commissioners on progress with the design process of the jail. “Where we are right now is we’ve begun the design process," said Avis. "It's a...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

West Texans gear up for annual Christmas celebrations

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland the City of Odessa are preparing to celebrate the holiday season with exciting Christmas events. In Odessa, festivities will take place on Dec. 3. Attendees can write letters to Santa at the Copper Rose Building from 2-5 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus, their...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Landmark: What is the Deal with the ‘The Pepto Bismol House’?

This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victims in deadly Midland crash identified

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The driver, 25-year-old Ricardo Leyva, Jr., of Midland, died at the scene. MPD said the only passenger, 18-year-old Daniel Leyva, also of Midland, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.  The crash […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Red Plate Diner to hold Veterans Day Special

MIDLAND, Texas — Red Plate Diner in Midland will be holding a special Veteran's Day event on Friday. All local veterans are invited to stop by the diner and receive either a free breakfast or ice cream. This deal is the diner's way of saying thank you to all veterans for their service and everything they have done.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland woman arrested after DPS pursuit

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after she allegedly led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in a high-speed pursuit. Zion Niblett, 23, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot, Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container, and three […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Two dead after crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Two people were killed in a car crash in Midland on November 13. According to a press release from the city, around 3:00 a.m., the Midland Police Department responded to a crash near the 200 block of W. Front St. Officers on scene determined that a...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury

MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Nimitz student arrested for claiming to have gun on campus

ODESSA, Texas — A seventh grader at Nimitz Middle School was arrested Monday for claiming to have a gun on campus. According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, the student told other students he had a gun in his backpack. The campus police officer investigated and determined he did...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

A List Of Restaurants That Will Be Open This Year On Thanksgiving Day!

The holidays do not look the same for everyone and that is perfectly ok. With Thanksgiving coming next week, the time is now to start making your plans. Are you planning to be with family and eat to your heart's content? Will you be having a Friendsgiving this year or will you be forced to spend the holiday alone because you live away from family? Whatever your situation, in case no one wants to bother cooking this year, I've got you covered with restaurants that will be open ON Thanksgiving Day.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
