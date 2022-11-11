Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
Government Technology
Georgia Lands New Gigantic $2.6B Electric Battery Plant
(TNS) — A gigantic battery cell production facility is coming to metro Atlanta and will create hundreds of new jobs, state officials announced Friday morning. Freyr Battery, a Norway-based clean-tech company named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in Georgia by building a plant on a 368-acre site in Coweta County, according to a news release. The company said it will produce Lithium-Ion battery cell, which can be used for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and additional applications.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
Here are the top 10 deadliest highways in the U.S.
ATLANTA — Three of the most dangerous highways in America run through Georgia, according to a new report. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Zebra car insurance company analyzed the most recent Fatality Analysis Reporting System data to assess which roads, counties and states have the most risk for drivers based on the number of fatal car crashes.
Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’
When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Nearly 2 dozen Georgians indicted in connection to years-long drug trafficking conspiracy
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Thirty-two people, including 22 from Georgia, were indicted on charges related to their involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that spanned almost six years in south Georgia, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
thegeorgiasun.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,124,255 which is 1,173% higher than the state average of $323,991.
Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock's first runoff in 2021 was a titanic nine-week clash to control the Senate that included three weeks of early in-person voting and lots of mail ballots. Warnock's victory against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler - and Democrat Jon Ossoff's tilt against...
Georgia Power’s ‘Smart Usage’ rate plan draws scrutiny
Georgia Power says its “Smart Usage” rate plan is designed to offer consumers an incentive to use energy at times of lower demand and save money. But that’s not the way it’s working out, Georgia Public Service Commission public interest staffers and other experts testified this week during hearings on the company’s proposal to raise its electricity rates.
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
Study shows some Georgians looking to move away to other states: Here’s where
A new study shows that some Georgia residents are looking outside of the Peach State for places to live, with three states being the most considered for relocating.
Georgia’s runoff election looks a little different this time: What voters need to know
ATLANTA — Here we go again. Another runoff election in Georgia, but this one will be different than in years past. Georgia’s new voting law shortened the runoff period from nine weeks to four weeks, meaning this one comes much sooner. Election Day is scheduled for Dec. 6,...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Wins Second Term in Office With 66% of Vote: “I Am 100% Dedicated To Fight for America”
Late on November 9, the results for Georgia's 14th Congressional District were confirmed, giving Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene 65.9% of the vote and with it, a second term as House Representative for the state. She took to Twitter (via her official account to share her delight at winning).
Nicole strengthens to Category 1 hurricane with likely impacts in Georgia
ATLANTA — Nicole became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday evening as the storm made landfall on Grand Bahama Island. Hurricane Nicole is expected to have some impacts in Georgia by the end of the week. Nicole is the first hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. in November...
OPINION: Color Georgia crimson. Or at least ‘tickle me pink’
My AJC colleague, Greg Bluestein, is routinely ahead of the game when it comes to breaking political stories....
FOX 28 Spokane
Mexican company to build $200M, 295-worker bakery in Georgia
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican bakery will be turning out more bread in south Georgia, announcing a larger bakery to go with a smaller one that it’s already building. Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo said Friday that it will spend $200 million on a new bakery in Valdosta and hire 295 workers. The company announced the smaller $25 million bakery in 2021, and it’s supposed to begin operating in December with a staff of 76 workers. The first bakery will make sandwich buns for restaurants across the Southeast. It’s unclear what the bakery announced Friday will make. The company will get undisclosed property tax breaks and up to $5.2 million in job tax credits for the second project.
Gov. Kemp Wins Another Term As Stacey Abrams Concedes, Stating “The People of Georgia Deserve a Lot More”
Late on November 8, Governor Brian Kemp secured another term in Georgia. His Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, conceded to Kemp who took 53.4% of the vote compared to her 45.8%.
Coastal Georgia bracing as Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Georgia on Thursday and those along the coast are starting to feel its impacts. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Jekyll Island where winds were so strong, she had to hold onto something to stay steady on Channel 2 Action News.
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
