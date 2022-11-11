ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Government Technology

Georgia Lands New Gigantic $2.6B Electric Battery Plant

(TNS) — A gigantic battery cell production facility is coming to metro Atlanta and will create hundreds of new jobs, state officials announced Friday morning. Freyr Battery, a Norway-based clean-tech company named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in Georgia by building a plant on a 368-acre site in Coweta County, according to a news release. The company said it will produce Lithium-Ion battery cell, which can be used for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and additional applications.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Here are the top 10 deadliest highways in the U.S.

ATLANTA — Three of the most dangerous highways in America run through Georgia, according to a new report. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Zebra car insurance company analyzed the most recent Fatality Analysis Reporting System data to assess which roads, counties and states have the most risk for drivers based on the number of fatal car crashes.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’

When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
thegeorgiasun.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,124,255 which is 1,173% higher than the state average of $323,991.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Mexican company to build $200M, 295-worker bakery in Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican bakery will be turning out more bread in south Georgia, announcing a larger bakery to go with a smaller one that it’s already building. Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo said Friday that it will spend $200 million on a new bakery in Valdosta and hire 295 workers. The company announced the smaller $25 million bakery in 2021, and it’s supposed to begin operating in December with a staff of 76 workers. The first bakery will make sandwich buns for restaurants across the Southeast. It’s unclear what the bakery announced Friday will make. The company will get undisclosed property tax breaks and up to $5.2 million in job tax credits for the second project.
VALDOSTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE

