Chick-fil-A Helps Spark Joy This Season with the Return of the Peppermint Chip Milkshake & Chicken Tortilla Soup

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Sometimes the easy version tastes better than what you can spend hours making from scratch.
Want to try a new spin on the Thanksgiving classic? Try a topping of coconut and pecans.
Tangy buttermilk lightens mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving made with Russet potatoes, which are drier and fluffier than other potato varieties.
Chicken is usually the main component in many budget-friendly meals, and in this day and age, it's important to pinch those pennies wherever you can. One way to save a few bucks is to switch from expensive chicken breasts to cheaper thighs. We couldn't pinpoint why thighs typically cost less than breasts, but there's no shortage of conspiracy theories as to why on the internet.
Pumpkin or sweet potato pie? Canned or fresh cranberry sauce? Tell us your favorite family traditions for Thanksgiving dinner.
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!
It's the giving season, but what do you do when you've been told explicitly not to bring gifts to a party you're going to? Is that rule enforced, or is it just not to make anyone feel obligated to...
Nothing dramatic here! Just a simple take on my yummy chicken leg recipe. Today, I thought I would show y'all how you can use a few simple ingredients to make a very delicious pan of chicken. It requires no oil and no flour, but the skin on the chicken still comes out just as crispy. The chicken legs are baked for thirty-five minutes at a high temperature.
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
NEW ORLEANS — Pumpkin is finding its way to spice up traditional holiday recipes. Chef Kevin Belton shares his recipe for Pumpkin Chicken Chowder and Pumpkin Peach Muffin. Enjoy!. Pumpkin Chicken Chowder. 1 whole chicken. 12 cups water. 1 medium pie pumpkin, peeled, seeds removed, and cut into bite-sized...
When most people think of a salad, they picture fresh greens paired with some sort of dressing. However, salads are not one-size-fits-all and come in different forms. This strawberry pretzel salad is more like a dessert, with layers of cream cheese and strawberry on a pretzel crust. You could definitely serve it as a dessert, but it's also an excellent option to sneak in as a "side," so you can have dessert with your meal.
An éclair is one of the most popular French desserts out there. This sweet treat is similar to a Boston cream doughnut in the sense that it's a pastry filled with custard and topped with a delicious glaze (which is chocolate in this case). If you're looking for a fancier spin on the average doughnut, then the éclair should be right up your alley.
