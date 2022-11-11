Marcus Mariota may have tried the worst pass attempt of the 2022 season ... while on his back

It was a rough night for Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons in a 25-15 loss to the similarly hapless Carolina Panthers.

Mariota passed for just 186 yards — yes, I know the Falcons like to run more than they pass, but c’mon — and was sacked five times.

I’d like to focus on one pass attempt that a lot of folks tweeted about: In the fourth quarter, with his team down 22-9, Mariota got hit but thought he could keep the play alive on third down. So he flipped around as he was going down and blindly threw a pass that would have been intercepted for a pick-six … had he not been down on the ground on his back, which meant he was ruled down.

This is it: the worst pass attempt I’ve seen in 2022:

Welp. Not good.