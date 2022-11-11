Read full article on original website
Pedestrian struck after two cars crash on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian was struck Monday evening after two cars crashed near the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Dueling Oaks Drive in Tyler. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said two cars wrecked and then hit a nearby pedestrian around 6:30 p.m. Information regarding their condition...
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
POLICE: Two-car wreck ‘ricocheted’ into pedestrian in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police were on scene of a wreck on Dueling Oaks Drive near Texas de Brazil on Monday. According to Tyler police, one vehicle ran into another causing one of the vehicles to ricochet into a pedestrian walking nearby. Conditions on everyone involved are unknown at this time. Police were dispatched […]
Man killed in Wood County after allegedly crashing car and pointing gun at deputies
East Texas bar being investigated after pedestrian was hospitalized due to alleged drunk driving crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating a local bar due to an alleged drunk driving crash that injured a pedestrian. A construction worker was hospitalized after they were allegedly hit by a pickup truck being driven by Matthew Ray Pallitto, 35, of Tyler on Thursday on Highway 155, said […]
Henderson County authorities searching for person who butchered deer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A whitetail deer was found dead and butchered on the side of a Henderson County road and area authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Texas Game Wardens in Henderson County said the headless deer was found on the...
Update On Wood County Shooting
1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
69 Arrests In Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Nov 7 – 13
Arrests in Bowie County backed off slightly from the previous total of 73 down 4 to a total of 69 this last week. There were 21 people arrested by Sheriff's Deputies last week, while 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 7 - 13, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
Tyler sports bar under investigation for possibly overserving man who struck, injured construction worker
A Tyler sports bar is under investigation for allegations of overserving a man accused of striking and injuring a construction worker on Highway 155 in Tyler early Thursday morning. Matthew Ray Pallitto, 35, of Tyler, is charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle and disregarding an official traffic control device....
Report: Man killed in Wood County officer-involved shooting threatened deputy with gun, didn't follow commands
Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all but one westbound lane of Longview’s W Loop 281 near HG Mosley Pkwy. UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., police have said all emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic is back to normal.
4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman
Royse City Police Department investigating homicide at a residence
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance in progress in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
Hopkins County Arrests
A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30 and found a fake ID, suspected marijuana, and synthetic urine. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave the phony name. He had possession of methamphetamine, and the other Naples man had an outstanding warrant.
Trial date set for suspended Smith County constable accused of stealing while serving eviction notice
TYLER, Texas — The trial for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice has been set for early December. Traylor-Harris is charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant. During a court hearing on Monday...
‘Business as usual’ during remodel of Gregg County clerk’s office
The former Smith County judge joined other newly elected congressmen and women on Monday for new member orientation. Hopkins Commissioners Court issues declaration claiming county under invasion from Mexico. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom said the proclamation states that they are under a serious situation in...
Paris Police Ask If You Know This Man
The Paris Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole over $1,500 worth of assorted perfume tester bottles from Ulta Beauty in the e 3500-block of Lamar Avenue. If you know this person call the Paris Police Department at 903-737-4118 and ask for Detective Middleton.
Man shot to death in Royse City
Royse City police are looking for the killer who gunned a man down Sunday. Officers found a man named Larry Baker badly wounded in the driveway of a home on County Road 2526 in a rural area east of Royse City.
