At Tipitina’s, a new voice for Veterans Day

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Inside Tipitina’s, on the stage where music makes history, Tyler Thompson is the kind of New Orleans guy who’s always got something to say.

Now, as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to hear, Tyler Thompson has something to sing.

Bill Wood wonders, “How did you find this side of your voice?”

Tyler Thompson says, “All my heroes have been rock stars like Elvis and John Mellencamp.”

So serious about recording his first record, Tyler hired a singing coach, Chase Ludeaux.

Bill Wood asks, “How did you reach inside him and pull this out?”

Chase Ludeux says, “Tyler’s a natural storyteller and once I put the technical aspect to his voice, he was good to go.”

Tyler has a brand-new album with a single released on Veterans Day.

It’s called “Land of the Free.”

You can listen to his work when you click right here.

Making music may be new, but Tyler Thompson is no stranger to show business.

His name rolls on the credits as the producer of some big-time movies.

Black Swan with Natalie Portman.

American Made with Tom Cruise.

And the Academy Award-nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7 .

Tyler Thompson is still a storyteller.

Now he’s a Louisiana guy with a brand new record deal.

The world was already watching his work.

Now, it’s time to sit back and listen.

