Fire erupts in Tolland home on Buff Cap Road

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a residential home in Tolland in the early hours of Friday morning.

Tolland’s Assistant Fire Chief, Carl Dojan, said that fire crews got the call for a second-alarm fire just before 4:30 a.m. for a home on Buff Cap Road. When responders arrived, they said they saw a large blaze coming from the residence.

The fire was largely contained to a bedroom in the house, where Dojan said the fire likely originated.

All the residents of the home had left the house by the time crews arrived, Dojan said. There were no injuries to anyone on the scene.

Emergency crews were able to safely put out the fire. There is no word yet on whether or not the residents will be displaced by this incident, but Dojan noted the house sustained heat damage.

