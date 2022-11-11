ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Report: How Pandemic Politics Played Out in School Board Races

Fueled by two years of pandemic politics over masks and vaccines, and culture war issues like critical race theory, conservatives mobilized to run for school board seats. But things didn’t exactly work out in their favor, as education reporter Jakob McWhinney reports. Many of the most high-profile conservatives on the ballot were unsuccessful in their school board bids.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders

It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county. McCann has been deputy mayor thrice...
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

San Diegans approve Measure H

More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

RADIO MUSIC HOST AND JOURNALIST TAYARI HOWARD HONORED IN LEMON GROVE AFTER BRAIN CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Photo: Shane Harris, President of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, Tayari Howard, and Mayor Racquel Vasquez raise gold shovel to plant tree in Howard’s honor. November 13, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Community leaders and elected officials gathered at Treganza Heritage Park in Lemon Grove last month to honor Tayari Howard, founder of Legacy Media Publishing, Promotions and Production. The award-winning broadcaster, legendary smooth jazz radio voice and host of the “Music for Lovers” program was and activist recently diagnosed with brain cancer.
LEMON GROVE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

J & R Auto Body & Paint Joins 1Collision as First Location in the San Diego Area

1Collision is excited to announce the addition of J&R Auto Body and Paint in Vista, CA. The independent family-owned business has provided collision repair and vehicle restorations in North County, San Diego, for more than 15 years. “We joined 1Collision because of its reputation in the collision repair industry,” said...
VISTA, CA

