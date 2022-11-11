ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants

NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Historic locomotives travel through southern Nebraska panhandle

LODGEPOLE - A portion of the Union Pacific Railroad's heritage fleet cruised through the southern Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. The Challenger No. 3985, TTT-6 No. 5511, Centennial No. 6936, and several passenger rail cars left steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday. They were donated to the non-profit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America this month.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion

(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska organization raises alarm over worsening foster care crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s foster care crisis appears to be worsening. Nearly 500 children in our state are waiting to be adopted by a safe and loving family. CEDARS, a Nebraska nonprofit working with families and kids in foster care, said that for the last six years, it’s seen a constant increase in the number of kids in need of a family.
NEBRASKA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Nebraska

Nebraska is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The flag of Nebraska, USA.By Liamgabby79 - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Nebraska Firearms Deer Season Opening

The firearm deer hunting season in Nebraska opens Saturday. Greg Wagner with Nebraska Game & Parks says conditions are improving for the start…..https://on.soundcloud.com/uiBrb. Wagner says they see a fair number of deer roaming the state….https://on.soundcloud.com/H7Fri. Wagner says there are a number of different permits available…..https://on.soundcloud.com/Wfn3z. This season...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
SYRACUSE, NE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Nebraska

Located smack-dab in the center of the United States, Nebraska is reputedly one of the flattest states in the country. Nebraska has a population of just under two million people, many of whom live in Lincoln and Omaha. Sprawling over an astounding 77,000-odd square miles, Nebraska is actually split between two time zones. Much of the eastern two-thirds of the state stays hot and humid for most of the year. However, the westernmost corners of Nebraska trend more towards cold and dry, or subtropical and humid. Much of the state is flat, but, just where is the highest point in Nebraska?
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Firearm deer season gets underway in Nebraska this weekend

(Lincoln, NE) -- Firearm deer season gets underway this weekend and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding hunters of a few things. Game and Parks says deer hunters are reminded to locate their nearest in-person check stations prior to hunting during the nine-day firearm season this year. The commission says all deer harvested during the Nov. 12-20 season must be accompanied by the hunter and taken to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. Check stations change from year to year, so hunters are urged to find their locations before they hunt. A list may be found on the 2022 deer regulations sheet, which, along with maps and information, is available here. An interactive map of check stations can be found here.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska voters raise the minimum wage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The argument over the minimum wage in Nebraska is over. Some argue a minimum wage increase from $9 to eventually $15 an hour will hurt small businesses and cost low-wage earners their jobs, others argue the wage increase will help pull people out of poverty. Miranda...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska foster children advocate Carol Stitt dies at 68

Neb. — Nebraska lost a tireless advocate for foster children on Wednesday. Carol Stitt passed away at the age of 68 — she'd been battling Parkinson's disease for several years. Stitt was the first executive director of the Foster Care Review Board in 1982. She helped write...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy