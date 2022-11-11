Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
News Channel Nebraska
Historic locomotives travel through southern Nebraska panhandle
LODGEPOLE - A portion of the Union Pacific Railroad's heritage fleet cruised through the southern Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. The Challenger No. 3985, TTT-6 No. 5511, Centennial No. 6936, and several passenger rail cars left steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday. They were donated to the non-profit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America this month.
Flood damage could take Nebraska State Penitentiary Unit offline for two years
The unit, which housed 134 men, had to be evacuated due to a burst pipe but the extent of the damage wasn't fully known until Friday.
kmaland.com
Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion
(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
Nebraska's Most Dangerous Cities
Nebraska has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Nebraska, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
klkntv.com
Nebraska organization raises alarm over worsening foster care crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s foster care crisis appears to be worsening. Nearly 500 children in our state are waiting to be adopted by a safe and loving family. CEDARS, a Nebraska nonprofit working with families and kids in foster care, said that for the last six years, it’s seen a constant increase in the number of kids in need of a family.
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Safest Cities in Nebraska
Nebraska is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The flag of Nebraska, USA.By Liamgabby79 - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
wnax.com
Nebraska Firearms Deer Season Opening
The firearm deer hunting season in Nebraska opens Saturday. Greg Wagner with Nebraska Game & Parks says conditions are improving for the start…..https://on.soundcloud.com/uiBrb. Wagner says they see a fair number of deer roaming the state….https://on.soundcloud.com/H7Fri. Wagner says there are a number of different permits available…..https://on.soundcloud.com/Wfn3z. This season...
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
KETV.com
Need for snowplow drivers at Nebraska Department of Transportation, rural counties, Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — If frost or precipitation accumulates across any stretch of 10,000 miles covered by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, it's as prepared as it can be. But NDOT continues to recruit. A spokesperson says it needs anywhere from 200 to 250 drivers with commercial driver's licenses. She...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Nebraska
Located smack-dab in the center of the United States, Nebraska is reputedly one of the flattest states in the country. Nebraska has a population of just under two million people, many of whom live in Lincoln and Omaha. Sprawling over an astounding 77,000-odd square miles, Nebraska is actually split between two time zones. Much of the eastern two-thirds of the state stays hot and humid for most of the year. However, the westernmost corners of Nebraska trend more towards cold and dry, or subtropical and humid. Much of the state is flat, but, just where is the highest point in Nebraska?
knopnews2.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
iheart.com
Firearm deer season gets underway in Nebraska this weekend
(Lincoln, NE) -- Firearm deer season gets underway this weekend and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding hunters of a few things. Game and Parks says deer hunters are reminded to locate their nearest in-person check stations prior to hunting during the nine-day firearm season this year. The commission says all deer harvested during the Nov. 12-20 season must be accompanied by the hunter and taken to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. Check stations change from year to year, so hunters are urged to find their locations before they hunt. A list may be found on the 2022 deer regulations sheet, which, along with maps and information, is available here. An interactive map of check stations can be found here.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Nebraska
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska voters raise the minimum wage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The argument over the minimum wage in Nebraska is over. Some argue a minimum wage increase from $9 to eventually $15 an hour will hurt small businesses and cost low-wage earners their jobs, others argue the wage increase will help pull people out of poverty. Miranda...
KETV.com
Meet Stanley, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Stanley is a dog built for a life of fun. This guy likes treats, but he LOVES tennis balls. He's an affectionate Labrador Retriever and Boxer mix —...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
KETV.com
Nebraska foster children advocate Carol Stitt dies at 68
Neb. — Nebraska lost a tireless advocate for foster children on Wednesday. Carol Stitt passed away at the age of 68 — she'd been battling Parkinson's disease for several years. Stitt was the first executive director of the Foster Care Review Board in 1982. She helped write...
