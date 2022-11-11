(Lincoln, NE) -- Firearm deer season gets underway this weekend and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding hunters of a few things. Game and Parks says deer hunters are reminded to locate their nearest in-person check stations prior to hunting during the nine-day firearm season this year. The commission says all deer harvested during the Nov. 12-20 season must be accompanied by the hunter and taken to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. Check stations change from year to year, so hunters are urged to find their locations before they hunt. A list may be found on the 2022 deer regulations sheet, which, along with maps and information, is available here. An interactive map of check stations can be found here.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO