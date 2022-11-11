ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fire crews battle hazmat fire at paving company

By Gary Brauer
 4 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews are still battling an early morning hazmat fire at a paving company.

Firefighters were called to 5201 Brighton Avenue just after 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a petroleum-based tank on fire. After ensuring the area was safe, crews called in hazmat units to help attack the fire and surrounding tanks.

Fire officials say power to the tank was quickly turned off to help minimize the threat.

No official word on how much petroleum-based chemical is in the tank.

Firefighters expect to be on the scene for quite some time.

