FOX43.com

Players speak out after AG files lawsuit against Commanders, NFL

WASHINGTON — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday that his office is suing Washington Commanders' owner Dan Snyder, the National Football League and the league's Commissioner Roger Goodell. The lawsuit was filed because of how little the public actually knew about the corruption that saturated the NFL investigation...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX43.com

Former Commanders employees get emotional after AG's office files civil suit about owner Dan Snyder

WASHINGTON — In August 2020, Melanie Coburn and Megan Imbert shared their experience working for the Washington Commanders, then the Redskins organization. Coburn was a former cheerleader, and Imbert a former broadcast employee. Since the two first spoke out, they have been at the forefront of the investigations into Washington's NFL franchise, including allegations of a toxic workplace environment fostered by owner Dan Snyder.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

NFL to honor John Madden on Thanksgiving broadcasts

From awarding victory turkey legs to the star players to being the voice on the NFL’s biggest Thanksgiving Day games for years, John Madden was synonymous with the holiday he so adored. The NFL is making that a lasting tribute by honoring the late broadcaster by launching the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” to begin on the first Thanksgiving following his death last December. “No one cared more or contributed more to our game than John Madden,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Honoring his memory and impact on the NFL is important and Thanksgiving Day brings all of the elements significant to John to life — family, football, food and fun.” The league plans for the Thanksgiving tribute to Madden to be an annual event starting Nov. 24, when there will be special segments on all three broadcasts by CBS, Fox and NBC dedicated to Madden.
