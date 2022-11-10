Read full article on original website
Commanders’ Ron Rivera got snippy with reporters after latest Dan Snyder distraction
Much to the chagrin of fans, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t show much emotion on the sideline during games. Rivera typically paces with his arms crossed, making it impossible for fans to gauge his temperature and level of satisfaction with the team’s performance. Having said that,...
'Pissed' Commanders Players Speak Out Against 'Dark Cloud' Owner Dan Snyder
Said QB Taylor Heinicke of Commanders ownership controversies: “Frustrating ... It seems like every week something pops up.''
Red Sox owner John Henry may be looking to buy Commanders (report)
John Henry might be looking for a new business venture. Henry, 73, is looking to sell UK-based soccer team Liverpool, and two sources with knowledge of the situation told the New York Post that he is seen as a possible bidder for the Washington Commanders. His Fenway Sports Group also...
FOX43.com
Players speak out after AG files lawsuit against Commanders, NFL
WASHINGTON — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday that his office is suing Washington Commanders' owner Dan Snyder, the National Football League and the league's Commissioner Roger Goodell. The lawsuit was filed because of how little the public actually knew about the corruption that saturated the NFL investigation...
FOX43.com
Former Commanders employees get emotional after AG's office files civil suit about owner Dan Snyder
WASHINGTON — In August 2020, Melanie Coburn and Megan Imbert shared their experience working for the Washington Commanders, then the Redskins organization. Coburn was a former cheerleader, and Imbert a former broadcast employee. Since the two first spoke out, they have been at the forefront of the investigations into Washington's NFL franchise, including allegations of a toxic workplace environment fostered by owner Dan Snyder.
Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson compose one of great NFL trades
Stefon Diggs wanted out of Minnesota. The Bills needed a wide receiver so they sent a first-round pick to the Vikings in the 2020 NFL draft to land Diggs. The Vikings used the pick to select LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson. It didn’t take Minnesota’s 33-30 thrilling overtime win at...
NFL to honor John Madden on Thanksgiving broadcasts
From awarding victory turkey legs to the star players to being the voice on the NFL’s biggest Thanksgiving Day games for years, John Madden was synonymous with the holiday he so adored. The NFL is making that a lasting tribute by honoring the late broadcaster by launching the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” to begin on the first Thanksgiving following his death last December. “No one cared more or contributed more to our game than John Madden,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Honoring his memory and impact on the NFL is important and Thanksgiving Day brings all of the elements significant to John to life — family, football, food and fun.” The league plans for the Thanksgiving tribute to Madden to be an annual event starting Nov. 24, when there will be special segments on all three broadcasts by CBS, Fox and NBC dedicated to Madden.
