Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia appears to have very likely confirmed the next LIV Golf signing
Sergio Garcia's latest Instagram post appears to essentially confirm Mito Pereira could very well be the next LIV Golf signing. Garcia, 42, posted a photograph from a charity day supporting at-risk youth in Austin, Texas. As you can see below, there are a number of LIV Golf players in the...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods sponsor GolfTV tells customers its service is shutting down
Discovery's streaming service GolfTV, which in 2018 announced an exclusive content deal with Tiger Woods, has today sent an email to its customers notifying them that the service will be discontinued from December 12, 2022. The PGA Tour and pay-TV operator Discovery created GolfTV in October 2018 off the back...
LIV Golf denies rumors that it is replacing Greg Norman as CEO
LIV Golf, at least for now, has no plans to replace Greg Norman as its CEO. The controversial Saudi Arabian-backed golf league shut down reports on Thursday night that it was preparing to replace Norman with former TaylorMade CEO and current Taco Bell boss Mark King. "Greg Norman is our...
golfmagic.com
Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt
Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
Olivia Dunne Reacts To Message From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
On Friday morning, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac shared a message for LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. "I’m so sick of women belittling accomplishments of other women because it’s done differently than they would. @livvydunne is getting hate for making 2 million a year. She’s built a successful business (at 20) all while being a student-athlete. That’s badass," Spiranac wrote on Twitter.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Golf instruction: When your swing is feeling out of sorts, try this mid-round adjustment
We’ve all had rounds where the golf swing just isn’t cooperating. Whether it’s too fast, too long or the ball is not going where you want it, playing golf without your best stuff can make for a frustrating day. Luckily, we have a tip for you that...
GolfWRX
Tony Finau’s winning WITB: 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @7) 3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond T (14 degrees) Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW) Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 105 X (3), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 TX. Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-S12, 56-S12), Titleist...
Golf.com
‘He’s chunked it again’: Pro falls 24 spots down leaderboard with epic meltdown
Guido Migliozzi moved his right hand to the right, then to the left. Then he flipped it up slightly. Migliozzi was doing the math here as he limped off the green, and he was going to need his left hand. The 17th at Gary Player Country Club was that kind...
Golf Channel
Tommy Fleetwood outlasts Ryan Fox to defend title at Nedbank Challenge
SUN CITY, South Africa — Tommy Fleetwood saved his best for last with a final-round 67 to come from behind and retain his title at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday as he ended a three-year winless drought. The Englishman moved up from a tie for seventh overnight to...
golfmagic.com
Lost animal inspects golf ball during Asian Tour International Series event
Over the years on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, we have seen a variety of different animals play their part in entertaining the crowd, but also frustrating golfers. Most famously, a seagull picked up Brad Fabel's ball from the green of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in 1998 and dropped it into the water.
GolfWRX
GolfWRX Q&A: Holderness & Bourne
In the world of golf apparel, few brands have so rapidly established clout in top golf shops as Holderness & Bourne. The company, which was founded in 2015 by Alex Holderness and John Bourne, can be found in the golf shops of more than 90 percent of the top 100 golf courses in the country. You’ll see plenty of Holderness & Bourne at high-level amateur competitions and filling the lockers of the Instagram golf tastemakers of the world.
Golf Channel
Luke Donald, Ryan Fox share lead as rain interrupts Nedbank Challenge
SUN CITY, South Africa — Luke Donald and Ryan Fox shared the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City when lightning and rain interrupted the second round on Friday. The co-leaders had played only three holes when the round was suspended for the day and they will have to return on Saturday morning to get through 33 holes to complete their second and third rounds at Gary Player Country Club.
ESPN
Maria Fassi shoots career-best 62, takes 2-shot Pelican Women's Championship lead
BELLEAIR, Fla. -- Maria Fassi always knew a good putting stroke to go along with her explosive power would lead to low scores. She picked a good time for it to finally come together. Fassi powered her way across the rain-softened Pelican Golf Club and rode a smooth putting stroke...
Jack "Golden Bear" Nicklaus Surprises Veterans On His Jupiter Golf Course
The vets knew they would be playing on the course yesterday, during the PGA National Day of HOPE, or "Helping Our Patriots Everywhere," but they were shocked when the "Golden Bear" himself showed up.
SkySports
LPGA Pelican Women's Championship: Nelly Korda back as world No 1 after claiming victory
Nelly Korda is back as the No 1 player in women’s golf after winning the LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship on Sunday. Korda overturned a two-stroke deficit on the final day Pelican Golf Club to successfully defend her title, posting a six-under-par 64 to end the event on 14 under and a shot ahead of Lexi Thompson.
GolfWRX
Club Junkie Reviews: VA Composites Raijin 2.0 wood and hybrid shafts
VA Composites has been making premium graphite shafts since 2017 and the company’s shafts been played on professional tours as well and can be found in many amateur bags. Victor Afable has been designing shafts for a long time and brought all of that knowledge to VA when he started it. The original Raijin came out six years ago and has been one of the most popular models in the lineup.
Yardbarker
FTX's sudden collapse will have big effects on sports
Tom Brady, Steph Curry, and Shohei Ohtani all made partnerships with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. But now those partnerships — and FTX — are gone. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, after spending the last few years aggressively recruiting athletes and celebrities, and sponsoring arenas. Curry took an equity stake in FTX in exchange for becoming a "global ambassador," which involved dressing up as a mime in an embarrassing commercial.
wealthinsidermag.com
Crypto: Tom Brady, Steph Curry and Kevin O’Leary set to lose big from FTX bankruptcy filing
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried lost his entire $16 billion fortune in just a few days after his company filed chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, but he’s not the only high-profile investor who may lose money amid FTX’s downturn. As interest in crypto and crypto exchanges exploded...
golfmagic.com
Ryder Cup hopeful Bob MacIntyre faces golf's good and bad at Nedbank Challenge
When you are trying to win a golf tournament, with a realistic chance of making your Ryder Cup debut in less than 12 months' time, you need as much luck as you can get. Robert MacIntyre had the gods smiling on him in the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, only for those smiles to become frowns moments later at Gary Player CC in Sun City.
Comments / 9