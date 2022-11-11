ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tiger Woods sponsor GolfTV tells customers its service is shutting down

Discovery's streaming service GolfTV, which in 2018 announced an exclusive content deal with Tiger Woods, has today sent an email to its customers notifying them that the service will be discontinued from December 12, 2022. The PGA Tour and pay-TV operator Discovery created GolfTV in October 2018 off the back...
LIV Golf denies rumors that it is replacing Greg Norman as CEO

LIV Golf, at least for now, has no plans to replace Greg Norman as its CEO. The controversial Saudi Arabian-backed golf league shut down reports on Thursday night that it was preparing to replace Norman with former TaylorMade CEO and current Taco Bell boss Mark King. "Greg Norman is our...
Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt

Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
Olivia Dunne Reacts To Message From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

On Friday morning, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac shared a message for LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. "I’m so sick of women belittling accomplishments of other women because it’s done differently than they would. @livvydunne is getting hate for making 2 million a year. She’s built a successful business (at 20) all while being a student-athlete. That’s badass," Spiranac wrote on Twitter.
Tony Finau’s winning WITB: 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @7) 3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond T (14 degrees) Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW) Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 105 X (3), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 TX. Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-S12, 56-S12), Titleist...
Tommy Fleetwood outlasts Ryan Fox to defend title at Nedbank Challenge

SUN CITY, South Africa — Tommy Fleetwood saved his best for last with a final-round 67 to come from behind and retain his title at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday as he ended a three-year winless drought. The Englishman moved up from a tie for seventh overnight to...
Lost animal inspects golf ball during Asian Tour International Series event

Over the years on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, we have seen a variety of different animals play their part in entertaining the crowd, but also frustrating golfers. Most famously, a seagull picked up Brad Fabel's ball from the green of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in 1998 and dropped it into the water.
GolfWRX Q&A: Holderness & Bourne

In the world of golf apparel, few brands have so rapidly established clout in top golf shops as Holderness & Bourne. The company, which was founded in 2015 by Alex Holderness and John Bourne, can be found in the golf shops of more than 90 percent of the top 100 golf courses in the country. You’ll see plenty of Holderness & Bourne at high-level amateur competitions and filling the lockers of the Instagram golf tastemakers of the world.
Luke Donald, Ryan Fox share lead as rain interrupts Nedbank Challenge

SUN CITY, South Africa — Luke Donald and Ryan Fox shared the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City when lightning and rain interrupted the second round on Friday. The co-leaders had played only three holes when the round was suspended for the day and they will have to return on Saturday morning to get through 33 holes to complete their second and third rounds at Gary Player Country Club.
Club Junkie Reviews: VA Composites Raijin 2.0 wood and hybrid shafts

VA Composites has been making premium graphite shafts since 2017 and the company’s shafts been played on professional tours as well and can be found in many amateur bags. Victor Afable has been designing shafts for a long time and brought all of that knowledge to VA when he started it. The original Raijin came out six years ago and has been one of the most popular models in the lineup.
FTX's sudden collapse will have big effects on sports

Tom Brady, Steph Curry, and Shohei Ohtani all made partnerships with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. But now those partnerships — and FTX — are gone. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, after spending the last few years aggressively recruiting athletes and celebrities, and sponsoring arenas. Curry took an equity stake in FTX in exchange for becoming a "global ambassador," which involved dressing up as a mime in an embarrassing commercial.
Ryder Cup hopeful Bob MacIntyre faces golf's good and bad at Nedbank Challenge

When you are trying to win a golf tournament, with a realistic chance of making your Ryder Cup debut in less than 12 months' time, you need as much luck as you can get. Robert MacIntyre had the gods smiling on him in the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, only for those smiles to become frowns moments later at Gary Player CC in Sun City.

