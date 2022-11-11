Read full article on original website
Related
pelicanpostonline.com
EA Drainage to consider Conway Development stormwater proposal
Conway Subdivision appeared before the City of Gonzales’ Planning & Zoning Commission in October seeking approval of the next stages of its development. Preliminary plats for Phase 4 of Reserve at Conway and Phase 3 of Conway Village were deferred without date when residents of the latter showed up to protest encroachment of the former into their living space. Turns out both plats may have been premature for other reasons entirely.
pelicanpostonline.com
EA Drainage’s 2021 coup attempt is over (Cointment wins big)
The only noteworthy item on Monday’s East Ascension Drainage Board agenda was the one omitted. Nearly 13 months ago it appeared that President Clint Cointment had been forced into a power-sharing agreement whereby an, as yet unidentified, Drainage Director would be hired to usurp certain of the parish chief executive’s authority over drainage. The usurpation is officially dead as Cointment emerged unscathed if not stronger than ever.
an17.com
The Reserve at Juban Lakes holds official ribbon cutting
The Reserve at Juban Lakes celebrated their grand opening ceremony on October 26th with the Livingston Parish Chamber. President/CEO, CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, Tom Delahaye was on hand to cut the ribbon, along with a host of other stakeholders, Chamber staff and Ambassadors. The Reserve at Juban Lakes is...
pelicanpostonline.com
Greater Ascension Rotary, Gonzales Lions join forces to aid Bluff Ridge Primary students
The Greater Ascension Rotary Club and Gonzales Lion’s Club answered the call to the September/October challenge from its collective Districts to collaboratively join forces and bring something unique and special to its local Ascension Parish community. In doing so, both clubs were able to pull its monetary resources together and bring $400 of supplies to a local primary school in need of basic, everyday essential attire for its youth.
theadvocate.com
After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed
A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Public Schools looking for substitute bus drivers
TIME: 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.
brproud.com
EBR council passes ordinance to ‘improve quality of life’ at rental properties
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Sights like blighted homes and apartments across East Baton Rouge Parish has become an eye sore for years. Councilman Darryl Hurst has an answer to tackle the problem, he’s calling it the quality-of-life ordinance. The East Baton Rouge metro council passed the ordinance Wednesday.
pelicanpostonline.com
Change Order for New River Dredging project would add 153 days
Boone Services, LLC has entered the City of Gonzales as its dredging of New River proceeds apace. Progress has been hampered by “supply chain issues” and the necessity of avoiding “existing utilities” that resulted in a request for a Change Order from East Ascension Drainage Board. Boone is seeking an increase to the original contract amount and a 153 day extension (see agenda item below scheduled for EA Drainage’s Monday meeting).
wbrz.com
Volunteers say cleaning blighted area is about more than just litter
BATON ROUGE - Members of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, a group dedicated to cleaning blighted areas in and around Baton Rouge, spent part of Saturday cleaning up trash and litter between two businesses on Siegen Lane. It's something they do every day for at least two hours. East Baton Rouge...
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales commission tables annexation of 55 acres on Hwy 30
Longtime local land developer Doug Diez was on hand at Monday’s Planning/Zoning meeting at City Hall in Gonzales to support his petition to annex 55 acres on Hwy 30 into the city. With no immediate plans to develop the acreage owned by Brittany Point, LLC, and a dearth of information concerning the impact on infrastructure elements, the petition was tabled by a unanimous commission. The commission’s primary concern, along with that of a spate of neighboring residents, was potential adverse impact on drainage/flooding.
pelicanpostonline.com
AP Schools announces Principals, Teachers and New Teachers of the Year
Donaldsonville, La. — Ascension Public Schools announces the Teachers of the Year, New Teachers of the Year, and Principals of the Year for 2022-23. These top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
brproud.com
EBR school bus involved in accident on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time this year, a school bus with students from Baton Rouge Magnet High School was involved in an accident. The most recent accident took place a little after 7:05 a.m. in the 2800 block of Convention St. The crash involved an...
Two Iberia Parish Churches Among Dozens Leaving United Methodist Church Over LGBT Issues
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As issues on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy cause a rift in the United Methodist Church, two Iberia Parish Methodist churches joined more than 50 others in disaffiliating with the national denomination. First UMC of New Iberia and Lydia UMC of Lydia are just...
theadvocate.com
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
NOLA.com
IV Waste's Sidney Torres considered not picking up trash to prove how important he is to New Orleans
New Orleans trash magnate Sidney Torres IV on Wednesday issued a not-so-veiled warning to the City Council and his critics: If you don’t stop spreading "things that just aren’t true” about him and his company IV Waste, he could simply stop picking up the trash in a large part of New Orleans.
brproud.com
Update: All lanes open on I-110 South at I-10/110 following vehicle fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials in Baton Rouge say all lanes are open on I-10 East at I-10/110 as of 8:15 p.m., Sunday. Earlier in the evening, I-110 South was closed at I-10/110 due to a vehicle fire on I-10 East at Washington Street. For the latest...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
theadvocate.com
Ochsner scoops up Baton Rouge health care provider group to boost critical, intensive care services
Impact Network, a Baton Rouge-based group of hospital physicians and nurse practitioners who specialize in critical and intensive care, has joined Ochsner Health’s Baton Rouge arm, the hospital system announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Impact Network, which has been around for 20 years, has 12...
wbrz.com
Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident
BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
Comments / 0