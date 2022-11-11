ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

EA Drainage to consider Conway Development stormwater proposal

Conway Subdivision appeared before the City of Gonzales’ Planning & Zoning Commission in October seeking approval of the next stages of its development. Preliminary plats for Phase 4 of Reserve at Conway and Phase 3 of Conway Village were deferred without date when residents of the latter showed up to protest encroachment of the former into their living space. Turns out both plats may have been premature for other reasons entirely.
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

EA Drainage’s 2021 coup attempt is over (Cointment wins big)

The only noteworthy item on Monday’s East Ascension Drainage Board agenda was the one omitted. Nearly 13 months ago it appeared that President Clint Cointment had been forced into a power-sharing agreement whereby an, as yet unidentified, Drainage Director would be hired to usurp certain of the parish chief executive’s authority over drainage. The usurpation is officially dead as Cointment emerged unscathed if not stronger than ever.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
an17.com

The Reserve at Juban Lakes holds official ribbon cutting

The Reserve at Juban Lakes celebrated their grand opening ceremony on October 26th with the Livingston Parish Chamber. President/CEO, CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, Tom Delahaye was on hand to cut the ribbon, along with a host of other stakeholders, Chamber staff and Ambassadors. The Reserve at Juban Lakes is...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Greater Ascension Rotary, Gonzales Lions join forces to aid Bluff Ridge Primary students

The Greater Ascension Rotary Club and Gonzales Lion’s Club answered the call to the September/October challenge from its collective Districts to collaboratively join forces and bring something unique and special to its local Ascension Parish community. In doing so, both clubs were able to pull its monetary resources together and bring $400 of supplies to a local primary school in need of basic, everyday essential attire for its youth.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed

A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension Public Schools looking for substitute bus drivers

TIME: 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Change Order for New River Dredging project would add 153 days

Boone Services, LLC has entered the City of Gonzales as its dredging of New River proceeds apace. Progress has been hampered by “supply chain issues” and the necessity of avoiding “existing utilities” that resulted in a request for a Change Order from East Ascension Drainage Board. Boone is seeking an increase to the original contract amount and a 153 day extension (see agenda item below scheduled for EA Drainage’s Monday meeting).
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales commission tables annexation of 55 acres on Hwy 30

Longtime local land developer Doug Diez was on hand at Monday’s Planning/Zoning meeting at City Hall in Gonzales to support his petition to annex 55 acres on Hwy 30 into the city. With no immediate plans to develop the acreage owned by Brittany Point, LLC, and a dearth of information concerning the impact on infrastructure elements, the petition was tabled by a unanimous commission. The commission’s primary concern, along with that of a spate of neighboring residents, was potential adverse impact on drainage/flooding.
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

AP Schools announces Principals, Teachers and New Teachers of the Year

Donaldsonville, La. — Ascension Public Schools announces the Teachers of the Year, New Teachers of the Year, and Principals of the Year for 2022-23. These top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBR school bus involved in accident on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time this year, a school bus with students from Baton Rouge Magnet High School was involved in an accident. The most recent accident took place a little after 7:05 a.m. in the 2800 block of Convention St. The crash involved an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why

It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
HENDERSON, LA
wbrz.com

Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident

BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

