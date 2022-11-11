Read full article on original website
wlip.com
Kenosha Christmas Tree Lighting; Kick Off To Holiday Celebrations Set for Nov. 25
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha has announced its plans to kick off the Christmas holiday season. The lighting of the City of Kenosha’s Christmas tree will be part of an evening of festivities for the annual Lightin’ Up celebration downtown on Friday, Nov. 25. Events get...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery gravesite items tossed, woman looking for owners
KENOSHA, Wis. - At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, some items lost are still not found after gravesite memorabilia was discarded without families' knowledge last week. After Michelle Bain lost her 17-year-old son, Jaedon, she could find peace in the pieces that honored him at his grave. "You have all...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tenuta's Delicatessen keeps the family tradition going
KENOSHA, Wis. - Tenuta’s Delicatessen has been a Kenosha tradition since 1950. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the team that continues to keep a family tradition going year after year.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Walworth County, WI
There is an excellent place in Southeast Wisconsin for a vacation. This place is Walworth County, often called WALCO by the locals. It features numerous attractions and lovely green spaces that amaze visitors. Lake Geneva is one of the most well-liked sights in Walworth County. Besides the lake, there are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tenuta's Deli in Kenosha is packed with everything
Tenuta’s Delicatessen has been around for more than 70 years and during that time they’ve made a lot of people very happy with their Italian food. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the team that continues to keep a family tradition going year after year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire near Hamilton and Astor; 10 people displaced
MILWAUKEE - Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. near Hamilton and Astor on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the first arriving crew quickly found the location of the fire from tenant information and the use of a thermal imaging camera. Portions of the ceiling and walls in the bathroom and adjacent bedroom had to be removed to extinguish the fire less than 18 inches in diameter. After The crew located and exposed the fire, Engine 2’s crew extinguished it in under 20 minutes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland
MEQUON, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12. FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road. TRAFFIC TRACKER: Monitor traffic on the freeway...
Kenosha third grade teacher awarded hometown hero award
Misty Gorman recently got a surprise visit in her classroom with news that she is the annual recipient of the Modern Woodmen of America Hometown Hero Award.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
WIFR
One dead in McHenry County crash
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Monday morning crash on Fox Lake Road leaves a 40-year-old woman dead. The crash happened just after midnight in the 5700 block of Fox Lake Road, part of unincorporated McHenry, south of U.S. Route 12. The victim was a Johnsburg woman, aged 40, who appears to have crashed into a mailbox, then a tree.
On Milwaukee
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
WisDOT's I-94 study wants 6 to 8 lane expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced an alternative proposal for the I-94 East-West corridor project, a project that has been up for debate since 2012.
wtmj.com
Hunger Task Force handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to families in need
MILWAUKEE – Hunger Task Force in West Milwaukee handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to families in need of holiday meals. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is sponsoring the Task Force’s initiative, Turkey Ticket Challenge. “We really feel like we’re apart of the community,” Head of Corporate Communications for...
A Frank Lloyd Wright house in Wisconsin, listed for the first time in 68 years, sold for $300,000 over the asking price — take a look inside
Also known as the Keland house, the Wisconsin property was built in 1954 for the family behind the manufacturing company SC Johnson.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Illinois man allegedly reached over 120 mph in police chase on I-94
RACINE — A 44-year-old Illinois man allegedly reached speeds of 120 mph during a police chase in Racine County. Clifton L. Foster, of Zion, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.
wearegreenbay.com
Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
CBS 58
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
kenosha.com
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Skeleton (aka Wrigley)
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes.
WISN
Milwaukee man arrested, accused of attacking multiple women near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody after police say he attacked several women recently. Police arrested the 23-year-old man on Wednesday, in connection to at least four incidents in the vicinity of 64th and Silver Spring. 12 News spoke exclusively with one of the women. Her attack...
