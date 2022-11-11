Weather: Heavy, steady, wind driven rain arrives late today

The remnant moisture associated with Nicole will be swept northeast into the North Country and Upper Valley today through Saturday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely.

An area of high pressure resides offshore this morning and it’s helping to keep us fairly dry and partly to mostly cloudy. There’s also a cold front to our west and the remnants of Nicole to our south. The rain associated with both systems will arrive for the afternoon, so in the meantime we get to enjoy tropical-like warmth with readings in the 40s/50s to start the day. South winds are gusting to 20 mph.

Our afternoon will consist of increasing clouds, a steady rainfall by late in the day, and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Dew point temperatures will climb throughout the day with a muggy feel to the air from time to time. South winds will gust up to 30 mph.

Overnight into Saturday morning, the heaviest rain moves through the North Country. There may even be a crack or two of thunder. Thereafter, it turns generally drier through the afternoon with one more bout of moisture passing through overnight.

Once the system clears, our warmth disappears. Temperatures will only manage the 40s for Sunday and the beginning of next week, Monday, with the slight chance for a few mountain rain/snow showers. Altogether, rainfall totals will average 1 to 3 inches with the highest totals located across the St. Lawrence River Valley. Minor street/poor drainage and river are possible with this rain and wind storm.

