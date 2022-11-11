Read full article on original website
Here are the affordable phones I'd buy for Black Friday
With Black Friday deals getting started, you may think that the best bargain you’ll find on an affordable smartphone will be for a bargain brand or unlocked smartphone from Motorola or Nokia. If you want to spend less than $500 on a new smartphone, you can still find great picks from the top three US phone makers. I can recommend a great Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, or Samsung Galaxy to fit your budget.
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Verizon's early Black Friday deals include free phones, free tablets, free watches, and free buds
Verizon is joining the likes of Best Buy and Walmart in the early Black Friday 2022 arena, fighting to convince as many new and existing customers as possible to pay for "premium" unlimited plans for as long as possible by not charging anything for the devices you actually choose to put on said plans this holiday season.
Elon Musk says he's getting rid of 'Twitter for iPhone' labels, which people used to catch Android brands and ambassadors tweeting from Apple devices
Google recently tried to take a swipe at Apple CEO Tim Cook on Twitter and promote its Pixel phones, but the tweet was sent from an iPhone.
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
Best Phones To Buy In 2022
Favour Nwokonta is a teenage professional blogger who started his career of blogging at the age of 13. He is currently 18 and writes blogs. We are currently moving into the winter months, and we can assume that all the big phone launches of 2022 are over. If you have...
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
T-Mobile Sim Swap going be difficult
After that huge data breach T-Mo experienced, it's probably a good idea from a security standpoint. Yeah definitely but going be a pain now for me to switch sims between device. 11-11-2022 12:27 PM. Like 1. 1,193. Originally Posted by mustang7757. Yeah definitely but going be a pain now for...
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
The best Black Friday Verizon deals on phones and plans
Whether you're trading in an old device or adding a new line, you can save loads of money with the Verizon phone deals found in this guide.
The iPhone 15 needs these features – or I'm going back to Android phones
The Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Motorola Razr are making me ask serious questions of my iPhone
This is what people thought when cameras were added to cell phones in 2001
One of the great channels on YouTube is the BBC Archive. And while it covers a wide range of topics, particularly retro tech, it also looks back at old news broadcasts. This one’s particularly relevant here, as it details the introduction of cameras into cell phones (or “mobile phones”, as we call them here ) to the UK back in 2001.
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
The tipster who gave us the first look at the Google Pixel Watch is back with a massive leak on the Google Pixel Fold which includes 3D renders of the device based on real images of the phone. Jon Prosser, the frontman for Front Page Tech says that the Pixel Fold is real and apparently, that is going to be the name of the device (so no Pixel Notepad moniker) although this has yet to be confirmed inside the company.
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
How to add the Pixel Buds app to your home screen
Need to make changes or access settings for your Pixel Buds? Just bring the app to your home screen for added convenience.
WhatsApp tests new companion mode to link another phone or tablet
WhatsApp has begun testing its companion mode, which allows users to link another phone or tablet to their main account.
ASUS reveals its Android 13 rollout schedule for the ROG Phone and Zenfone series
ASUS reveals its Android 13 release schedule for the Zenfone 9, Zenfone 8 series, and several ROG Phone devices. The Zenfone 9 will begin updating in December 2022 with the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate gaining its turn in January 2023.
